Aaliyah Kashyap posts romantic photos with boyfriend, Janhvi Kapoor wants her to ‘meditate’

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is having a great time as she vacations in Bikaner, Rajasthan with her boyfriend Shane. The vlogger and a social media star, Aaliyah shared a few pictures from her exotic stay at the Narendra Bhawan in the city on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Aaliyah is seen enjoying some scrumptious food with Shane. A photo has her kissing Shane, in a photo that she posted with the caption, “romantic getaway.” The photos got a lot of love from her followers on Instagram, but Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor had a bit of advice for Aaliyah, who is a close friend of her younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliyah Kashyap (@aaliyahkashyap)

Commenting on Aaliyah’s photo kissing Shane, Janhvi wrote, “Meditate”. Besides sharing a close bond with Khushi, Aaliyah also has good bonding with Janhvi. She recently also attended Khushi’s birthday party at Janhvi’s home in Mumbai.

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his former wife and film editor Arti Bajaj. Aaliyah lives in the US and owns a popular YouTube channel.

Janhvi, on the work front, is looking forward to her upcoming films including Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen. While she has wrapped up the shoot of Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 is yet to go on the floors. She was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi.