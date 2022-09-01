Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap opens up about being in a toxic relationship: ‘It’s not the easiest thing to get out of’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, recently recalled being in a toxic relationship. She uploaded a video titled ‘Girl Talk Pt 5’ on her YouTube channel, and answered a few fan questions. One of them was about handling toxic relationships.

She shared, “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard.”

Aaliyah said that what helped her the most was her prioritising herself over the relationship. She also recommended, “That’s what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly affecting your mental health, it’s important to prioritise yourself.”

In the same video, she also answered a few queries from girls who wanted to ask her about about relationships, love and friendships.

Aaliyah is currently in a relationship with Shane Gregoire. She often shares photos of herself with him on social media. Last month, she posted a photo of herself enjoying Sunday brunch with her parents, Anurag and Arti, and boyfriend Shane. She was also joined by her best friend Khushi Kapoor. Anurag and Arti got married in 2003 and separated in 2009. Later Anurag married actress Kalki Koechlin; they got divorced in 2015, after living separately for two years.