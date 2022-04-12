Aaliyah Kashyap gives tour of her new apartment she shares with boyfriend, after moving out of dad Anurag Kashyap’s house. Watch

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, gave her fans and followers a tour of her new Mumbai apartment. She posted the video on her YouTube channel. Aaliyah was joined in the video by her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire.

Aaliyah’s apartment could function as a real-life IKEA catalogue, considering how many products from the brand she’s put in her apartment. Everything from furniture and knickknacks to wall decorations and upholstery are from the Swedish brand, and after a point, even Aaliyah chuckled at just how many items she’s purchased from there.

The apartment, which appears to be in the same complex as her father’s house, has a view of the complex from both the bedroom and the living room. Aaliyah said that she’s particularly fond of her dinner table, which has gold accents. She did, however, admit that she wasn’t pleased with the white desk that she bought as a bar, and said that she’d replace it with a trolley bar soon.

She also gave the disclaimer that the bathroom is the only area that she hasn’t worked on yet, and admitted that it looks ‘ugly’ as she moved on to another part of the house. Aaliyah asked Shane to speak about the ‘meditation corner’, which had a cushion and a ‘high quality’ harmonium, along with a view of the complex. The meditation corner is in Aaliyah’s office, which has a desk, a bookcase, and her silver YouTube play button.

Aaliyah concluded the video with a tease of an upcoming closet tour video. “I’m very happy with it, I love this place. I know Shane loves it, too. It’s amazing, I’m very happy to be living on my own. I had so much fun putting this apartment together, and it was so satisfying to see it come together,” she said.