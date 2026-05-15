Aalim Hakim refuses to style Bollywood actors whose managers humiliate crew members

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, known for creating several iconic looks in some of Bollywood’s biggest films, announced on Friday that his team will no longer work with actors whose managers behave disrespectfully.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aalim shared a note which read, “We have decided not to work with those actors, whose managers treat people badly.” He further elaborated on why each member of the crew deserves equal respect and should never be called “just staff.”

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He urged people to respect the creative professionals who work behind the scenes for celebrities. “Respect the artists behind the star. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don’t call them ‘just staff’. Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up…there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine,” he wrote.

The hairstylist also explained how the team members work hard during festivals as well. “Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace… Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best.”

Aalim Hakim continued, “Creativity is not a small job. And respect should never depend on designation. It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members – especially for mistakes that are not even theirs. Authority does not give anyone the right to disrespect another human being.”

In his caption, Aalim pointed out how such behaviour can eventually spoil the reputation of the actors themselves. “The saddest part is…sometimes actors don’t even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them. A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance,” he wrote.

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He concluded the post by announcing his decision to distance himself from actors whose managers treat others disrespectfully. He said, “We have decided to step away from working with actors whose teams disrespect, demean, or mistreat any creative professional or crew member. Because talent deserves dignity. Hard work deserves kindness. And every artist deserves respect. Respect is not a favour. Respect is basic humanity. And today, humanity itself has become a luxury.”