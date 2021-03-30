scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Aaj Sajeya song: Alaya F plays a new-age bride who prefers sneakers on her wedding day

Alaya F turns a coy millennial bride in the new single "Aaj Sajeya", also starring Taha Shah Badussha. The track has been sung by Goldie Sohel, directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma 2.0. 

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
March 30, 2021 2:42:44 pm
alaya f aaj sajeya song videoAlaya F starrer single "Aaj Sajeya" released on Tuesday.

Actor Alaya F as a millennial bride, is giving a twist to a typical Indian wedding in the new single titled “Aaj Sajeya”. The song is a sweet departure from the regular fast-paced tracks and gravity-defying dance performances we see in the music videos nowadays. The soft hummable number builds upon a girl’s aspirations for a new life, as she goes through the various wedding ceremonies and moments, but not in the typical fashion.

The music video revolves around bride-to-be Alaya, who has everything going right for her – a loving family, a caring partner and a bunch of go-to friends playing the perfect bridesmaids.

Adding punch to the tale is Alaya’s fixation with her sneakers. Such is her love, that she even ditches her bridal sandals and opts for them with her wedding trousseau. The ceremony of stealing the groom’s shoes also turns into a game of firsts when even her shoes become a part of it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Alaya’s turn as a coy, yet contemporary bride is a good change from how we saw her in debut film Jawaani Jaaneman last year. Her happy entry to the mandap is anything a girl might ask for.

The music video has been lavishly shot and is loaded with the vibrancy of an Indian wedding. And Alaya is adding the perfect fusion to her wedding look with subdued makeup and leather jackets.

“Aaj Sajeya” also stars actor Taha Shah Badussha as the groom. Sung and composed by Goldie Sohel, the wedding song might just click with the listeners for its easy and relatable lyrics and a breezy video, directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma 2.0.

