Aahana Kumra and Sharib Hashmi to star in Cancer: ‘I have not seen anything like this on Indian screens’

Actors Aahana Kumra and Sharib Hashmi have been roped in to play the lead roles in upcoming film Cancer. The movie marks the Hindi debut of director Faisal Hashmi, who is known for Gujarati films like Vitamin She and the award-winning Short Circuit.

Cancer is touted to be a futuristic thriller and is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2023.

Talking about the film, Sharib Hashmi said in a statement, “The narration got me totally gobsmacked. I did not gauge what was coming and was on tenterhooks all through it. I have not seen anything like this on Indian screens and I genuinely believe that the script is our hero. I hope to do my very best to match up. Faisal is a man of few words and through our multiple discussions, he has already given me a lot of creative liberty to approach the character in a certain way.”

Director Faisal Hashmi says that he had the story with him for a long time and is glad that it’s taking off finally.

“I have stayed with the film for a very long time and now that it is about to take off, it almost feels surreal. I am extremely grateful to Pankaj, Devansh and Sharib for showing faith in the script and I hope the film brings a lot of fulfillment to everyone associated with the project,” he said.