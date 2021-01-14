Aadhaar trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh is back with a social dramedy

The trailer of Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer Aadhaar is out. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the social dramedy, also starring Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra and Raghubir Yadav, is the story of the first person in Jamua, Jharkhand to obtain his Aadhaar number. Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Drishyam Films, the movie is set for theatrical release on February 5.

The trailer suggests that the film deals with the introduction of the Aadhaar Card scheme in a village. Vineet’s character is chosen as the poster boy for it, but he soon gets caught in the web of bureaucratic red tape.

Going by the sneak peek, Aadhaar looks like an entertaining dramedy featuring yet another convincing performance by Vineet Kumar Singh.

Talking about the film, Vineet said in a statement, “Aadhaar showcases the journey of a common man from a small village while getting his Aadhaar card when introduced initially. It was such a learning for me and an interesting experience shooting for this film, and I am looking forward to its release.”

Suman Ghosh, who is making his Hindi film debut with Aadhaar, added, “I am looking forward to the theatrical release of Aadhaar. I have been extremely intrigued by the idea of Aadhaar, a wonderful concept. We have used humor to address certain aspects that people will definitely relate to.”

Aadhaar premiered in Busan International Film Festival in October last year. It was set to release in December initially but was pushed due to the pandemic.