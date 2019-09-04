Aadhaar to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer Aadhaar will have its world premiere at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival in October.

Advertising

The film, produced by Drishyam Films and Jio Studios, will be screened in the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ on October 6 at the prestigious festival, which runs from October 3 to 12.

The Aadhaar scheme has got polarising reactions from different corners of civil and political society. The film, according to the makers, will look into these perspectives through the story of a common man as he gets caught in the bureaucratic red tape in the process of enrolling his name in the scheme.

“We are proud that ‘Aadhaar’ will have its World premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. Our philosophy at Drishyam Films is to always work with filmmakers and partners who will take our vision of global storytelling to greater heights.

Advertising

“The film is uniquely relevant in today’s climate and we are glad it’s getting its due recognition,” Drishyam Films’ founder Manish Mundra said in a statement here.

To celebrate the festival premiere, producers have also revealed the first look of the film on social media, which is slated to release later this year in India.

Aadhaar marks National Award winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh’s debut in Hindi cinema as a director.

“I am honoured and extremely happy that my Hindi feature debut is making its world premiere at Busan, a festival that has always given our films a very warm reception. I am grateful to my wonderful cast and crew, and my producers Drishyam Films and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and courage so I could make the film I had envisioned,” Ghosh said.

The film boasts of a talented ensemble cast including veteran actors Raghubir Yadav, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Mishra among others.