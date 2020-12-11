Actor Shikha Malhotra suffers paralysis after stroke, hospitalised

Shikha Malhotra had a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. (Photo: Shikha Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Shikha Malhotra on Thursday suffered a stroke, leaving her paralysed on one side. She is currently admitted in Cooper Hospital, and is doing better, said her publicist Ashwani Shukla.

Ashwani told indianexpress.com that after Malhotra recovered from coronavirus in October, her low sugar level had been causing her health issues. Late on Thursday night, she suffered a major stroke, and was rushed to the hospital. As of now, she cannot speak, and her right side is paralysed.

“The doctors have said that she will have to stay in the hospital for a few days. However, she is showing improvement,” he added.

Apart from Fan, Shikha Malhotra has been a part of films like Kaanchli Life in a Slough and Running Shaadi among others. She also holds a nursing degree and had even volunteered at a hospital during the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd