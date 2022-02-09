A Thursday teaser: Tense-looking Yami Gautam offers an intriguing first look, watch

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer A Thursday’s first teaser is out, and it promises a tense, thrilling ride full of suspense and drama. In the 30-second clip, we see a grim-faced Yami face the camera as she sings the nursery rhyme “Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars.” In the video, we also hear the joyful, rhythmic chorus of a bunch of kids that repeat the rhyme after Yami’s character.

The scene is set in a kindergarten where Yami, dressed in a jeans and kurta, seems grave about the situation she finds herself in. Disney Plus Hotstar released the first promo with the caption, “Yup, safe to say that Yami Gautam isn’t here to kid around.”

While releasing the clip, the makers also announced that the first full trailer of A Thursday will drop on Thursday. A flood of excitement seemed to envelop the comments section of the recently released YouTube video as people stated that after seeing the intriguing first promo, they are looking forward to see more of the movie.

A YouTube user said, “Super excited for seeing trailer and movie. Suspense is high!” A Yami fan mentioned, “Yami makes everyone’s days better.” Another questioned whether the movie is a sequel to A Wednesday, a 2008 thriller starring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in pivotal parts.

A Thursday’s promo offers a first in-motion glimpse of Yami, who last year tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. The couple got married in June in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only 20 guests in attendance.

On the work front, Apart from A Thursday, Yami Gautam has a slew of films lined up for release, including the likes of Lost and Dasvi.