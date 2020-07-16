A Suitable Boy, Ludo, Tribhanga, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more to release on Netflix

Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Bombay Rose and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl among more will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Bombay Rose and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl among more will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

A day after several celebrities prodded Netflix on social media to spill the beans and piqued the public interest, the streaming service has on Thursday announced the release of 17 movies and shows in the coming months. As theaters across the country continue to remain shut, some of the most-anticipated movies such as Ludo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Bombay Rose will be released on the streaming platform. Mira Nair-directed A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s novel, is going to be released on it too.

The upcoming slate of releases on Netflix features a mix of titles of different genres – drama, comedy, horror, and romance. Speaking to The Indian Express, Monika Shergill, VP-Content of Netflix India, said, “Based on a true story Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is different from Raat Akeli Hai, which is a thriller. There are interesting releases such as Masaba Masaba, AK Vs AK and Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy that features Kajol. Yes, some of them would probably have released in theaters, but we are happy to bring them to our consumers. It is going to be a packed release calendar for us as these Indian titles are scheduled to release along with our international ones.” Earlier, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar too had announced release of new titles, especially movies which were ready and waiting for a theatrical run.

After the lockdown, Netflix has witnessed a general increase in the viewership. Shergill mentions that a clear pattern of viewers trying out different kinds of content has emerged during this period. “Earlier, our consumers were mostly going for the titles they had heard of. However, there are so many other titles which are successful today. In the last few months, viewers have been exploring and discovering a variety of content,” says Shergill and adds that this trend has encouraged them to improve their curation.

The streaming platform has, in the past, received flak for its choice of Indian movies and shows. Commenting on that, Shergill said: “We keep trying to provide good content. This year, we had Jamtara, Betaal, Guilty, She, Bulbbul. From the new line-up, several titles we hope will find love and success. A lot of Indian stories are widely watched but not talked about such as Betaal and Taj Mahal 1989. It is important to cater to different sections of our audience.”

Movies Coming Up on Netflix

Ludo: A comedy-drama about four people whose lives collide with each other. It features Abhishek A. Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney.

Torbaaz: An emotional story of transformation featuring Sanjay Dutt.

Raat Akeli Hai: A crime thriller featuring Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: A moving drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom. It features Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Ginny Weds Sunny: A romantic comedy featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey

Bombay Rose: This animation feature by Gitanjali Rao is a visually-stunning ode to the city of Mumbai. It opened Venice Critics’ Week last year.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Based on the true story of Gunjan Saxena, an air force pilot, this features Janhvi Kapoor in the title role. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi.

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy: A dysfunctional family drama featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Kaali Khuhi: This is a horror story set in a village in Punjab. The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora.

Serious Men: A witty drama based on the novel by the same name, it features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Class of ’83: This police drama features Bobby Deol and Annup Sonii.

AK Vs AK: An entertaining dark comedy featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in Netflix series Mismatched. (Photo: Netflix) Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in Netflix series Mismatched. (Photo: Netflix)

Shows Coming Up on Netflix

A Suitable Boy: This highly-anticipated series is based on Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy and is directed by Mira Nair. The series features Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor.

Mismatched: This series revolves around young adult romance and features Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. It is based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’.

Masaba Masaba: It features Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves along with Neil Bhoopalam.

Bombay Begums: This contemporary drama features Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: A fun dramedy featuring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur.

