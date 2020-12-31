‘A visual I dreamt of all my life’ : A road in Moga named after Sonu Sood’s mother

An emotional Sonu Sood on Thursday shared a heartwarming post about a road being dedicated in the name of his late mother, Saroj Sood.

The road, now called Prof Saroj Sood Road, is located in the actor’s hometown Moga, where the family spent their early days.

Sharing a photo of the board bearing his mother’s name, Sonu Sood wrote on Instagram, “A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: Prof Saroj Sood Road. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens. I wish they were around to see this. I thank Mr Harjot Kamal, Mr Sandeep Hans and Mrs Anita Darshi mam for making this possible.”

“Now I can proudly say my most favourite place in the world is Prof Saroj Sood Road…My Road to Success,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Sonu Sood has Telugu films Alludu Adhurs and Acharya, Tamil movie Thamilarasan and Hindi period drama Prithviraj in his kitty.