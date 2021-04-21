A Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas photo from the ‘place where time stands still’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London, is missing her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The global icon shared an unseen photo of the couple on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned it, “Missing my heart.”

In a touching twist, the aforementioned image’s location had been pinned at ‘The Place Where Time Stands Still.’ Fans quickly dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section. The picture has apparently been taken in the UK when Nick had popped in to pay a visit to his ladylove.

Nick Jonas currently has his hands full with the musical reality show The Voice’s latest season, where he is a mentor as well as a judge on the show. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in London, where the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Scottish actor Richard Madden.

Priyanka had last shared a post urging people of India to exercise caution in order to fight the second wave of Covid-19. Her post read, “The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary… the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home…I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: • Stay home • Ensure everyone you know stays home • If you have to step out, wear a mask • Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation… we cannot take this lightly. • Get the vaccine when it’s your turn (sic).”

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the romantic drama Text For You and The Matrix 4.