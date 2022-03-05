A millennial watches Angoor: In dark times, revisiting Gulzar’s cult classic

Amid dark times, we look for a reprieve in cinema or books. The last two years, however, have produced few mood lifters as both the film industry and OTT platforms seem partial towards dark thrillers, murder mysteries, social dramas or biopics. Where has the time gone when Bollywood films can perk you up with its content? I guess it is all in the past. Hence, I chose to watch Angoor, a 1982 comedy that has been tagged as a cult classic and arguably one of the finest and cleanest Bollywood comedies.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Angoor was directed by Gulzar, who shone so bright as a poet and a lyricist, that many forgot that he was the driving force behind some of the greatest Bollywood films (Ijaazat, Maachis, Aandhi, Mausam). If you haven’t watched Angoor, the film’s logline is pretty simple, and a popular trope in Hindi cinema now: twins are separated at birth which leads to hilarious consequences later. Only, in Angoor’s case, there are two sets of twins who are separated during a sea voyage. They grow up with different parents, and one fine day, end up together in the same city, leading to confusion about their identities not just for the onlookers but also for their spouses.

A poster of Gulzar’s Angoor. A poster of Gulzar’s Angoor.

Watching it in 2022, you might expect the film to have hysterical one-liners and punchlines that can be turned into memes. But, Angoor, that released four decades ago, finds most of its laughter in the unsaid words of its lead character, Ashok, played by a talented Sanjeev Kumar. He cracks you up with a straight face, and you wonder, ‘how could someone say that without flexing a muscle?’ Complementing him is actor Deven Verma, who plays his servant Bahadur. The moment he is on the screen, you smile at his innocence. In the scenes where Kumar and Verma come together, the screen sparkle with their camaraderie. The film is further bolstered with a supporting cast that includes bonafide scene-stealers like Deepti Naval, Aruna Irani, and Moushumi Chatterjee.

In the book, ‘Three Classic Films by Gulzar’, author Sathya Saran had mentioned how Gulzar was very particular about the film’s cast. He wrote the film with Sanjeev Kumar in his mind. According to the filmmaker, “He was a natural; perfect for a comic role.” About Deven Verma, Gulzar had noted, “He was a humourist who excelled at comedy.” Explaining why he was confident about casting Moushami as Ashok’s whining wife Sudha, the filmmaker told Saran, “She is so bubbly even in real life. I liked her spontaneity and thought it would work wonderfully for the role of Sudha in Angoor.”

For millennials, like me, who might only know Moushami Chatterjee as Deepika Padukone’s ‘mashi’ in Piku, the actor does come across as a revelation with her perfect comic timing. In the world of Angoor, which primarily is focused on the two lead double roles, she holds her own. She plays the nagging, yet, innocent wife of Ashok with such conviction that you wish she gets what she wants and things become right for her.

Deepti Naval and Moushumi Chatterjee in Angoor. (Express archive photo) Deepti Naval and Moushumi Chatterjee in Angoor. (Express archive photo)

With Angoor, Gulzar had reworked one of his own scripts, which was turned into a film, Do Dooni Char, by director Debu Sen in 1968. The film failed to leave a mark and it left Gulzar determined to make it again, though his conviction was questioned by many film producers who wondered ‘who remakes a flop’. But, we are happy that Gulzar went by his gut feeling, else we would have missed the peals of laughter that Angoor ensued.

I still can’t get over the scene where Sudha (Chatterjee) is in her bedroom with her husband’s doppelganger, but without realising that he is not her spouse but some other man, tries to make up for a fight she had with him earlier, by being flirtatious. Also, the scene where Bahadur is haggling over the price of a rope for suicide or when Ashok 1 asks Ashok 2 about a birthmark, “Tumhare daaye kandhe pe til hai? Nahin toh… Mere bhi nahin hai! Phir toh hum dono bhai huye..” leaves you in splits.

Today, when Bollywood’s idea of comedies involve a fair degree of sexism, Angoor comes across as simple, clean, and a crisp comedy-drama. It provides much-needed relief from reality, and I guess that’s the power of a good Bollywood comedy – it lightens and uplifts moods.