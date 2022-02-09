A millennial watches Amrita Singh’s Chameli Ki Shaadi: An entertaining drama that takes on caste system

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actor Amrita Singh, had said in one of her interviews that her favourite roles of her mother are Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986) and 2 States (2014). Having watched the latter on the big screen, I could totally second Sara on 2 States. Singh, as a passive-aggressive yet submissive mother of the lead character Krish (Arjun Kapoor), was a hoot. Recently I chanced upon Basu Chatterjee’s 1986 directorial Chameli Ki Shaadi and this, for me, remains the finest movie of the actor.

Chameli Ki Shaadi, a 129-minute laughter fest, flows like a cartoon strip where almost every character is a crackpot. The story is cliched: Boy meets girl. They fall in love. Warring relatives do not approve. This leads to a long battle between ‘prem ke pancchiis’ and ‘zaalim zamaana’.

Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo) Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo)

But what is different and endearing here is that our heroine, Chameli (Singh) doesn’t have her head buried in the pillow, waiting to be rescued by her knight in shining armour, Charandas (Anil Kapoor). She takes her own decisions, acts upon them and never gives up, something you won’t expect from an 80s Bollywood heroine.

Set in a small town, the film follows the story of Chameli, daughter of Kallumal Koylewala (Pankaj Kapur) She has failed eighth standard four times and has no qualms about it. She falls in love with Charandas, a boy from a different ‘biraadri’ (caste). Charandas has vowed celibacy until he turns 40 because his guru Mastram (Om Prakash) has told him, “Naari nark ka dwaar hai (women are a gateway to hell)”. However, on seeing Chameli, a feisty, lively, intelligent and gorgeous young girl, Charandas forgets his vow and wants to marry her. He takes the help of his ‘guru’, Vakeel Bhaiyaa, played by Amjad Khan, to impress Chameli.

Ram Sethi, Amrita Singh and Bharati Achrekar in Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo) Ram Sethi, Amrita Singh and Bharati Achrekar in Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo)

Basu Chatterjee has kept the tone of the film light despite presenting a commentary on an issue as serious as the caste system in India. Kallumal is not as much of an evil dad as opposed to other conniving Bollywood fathers who are against their daughter’s love interest. His “hainji, haanji” and his Charlie Chaplin-esque moustache make him fun to watch. The ever-weeping Champa (Bharati Achrekar) is a stricter parent to Chameli, but then Chameli knows how to outdo her mother with her quick wit. Not just her mother, she takes on everyone, be it her mama Chhadam Lal (Anu Kapoor) or ‘charsi chacha’ Nathulal (Ram Sethi), who comes in between her and the love of her life. It is hilarious to see both of them getting a tongue lashing from her when they accuse her of dishonouring her family.

Watching Amrita Singh play a comic role with so much conviction, makes one believe that she is a talent who can play light and serious roles with equal dexterity. She makes you fall in love with Chameli from the moment she enters the screen with the brightest of smiles. You roll with laughter when she beats Chaddam Lal, and she endears herself when she tells Charandas she doesn’t care how much money he has in his pocket.

It’s almost 36 years since Chameli Ki Shaadi released, and I never thought revisiting such a classic would be so much fun. The hilarious dialogues, enjoyable characters and, of course, Chameli kept me hooked. Today, as Amrita Singh turns 64, I strongly recommend watching Chameli Ki Shaadi.