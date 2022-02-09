scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

A millennial watches Amrita Singh’s Chameli Ki Shaadi: An entertaining drama that takes on caste system

Actor Amrita Singh turns 64 today, and on her birthday, we strongly recommend watching Chameli Ki Shaadi, one of the finest Bollywood comedy films that released 36 years ago.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
February 9, 2022 9:03:42 am
amrita singh chameli ki shaadiChameli Ki Shaadi is among the finest films of Amrita Singh. (Express Archive Photo)

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actor Amrita Singh, had said in one of her interviews that her favourite roles of her mother are Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986) and 2 States (2014). Having watched the latter on the big screen, I could totally second Sara on 2 States. Singh, as a passive-aggressive yet submissive mother of the lead character Krish (Arjun Kapoor), was a hoot. Recently I chanced upon Basu Chatterjee’s 1986 directorial Chameli Ki Shaadi and this, for me, remains the finest movie of the actor.

Chameli Ki Shaadi, a 129-minute laughter fest, flows like a cartoon strip where almost every character is a crackpot. The story is cliched: Boy meets girl. They fall in love. Warring relatives do not approve. This leads to a long battle between ‘prem ke pancchiis’ and ‘zaalim zamaana’.

chameli ki shaadi Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo)

But what is different and endearing here is that our heroine, Chameli (Singh) doesn’t have her head buried in the pillow, waiting to be rescued by her knight in shining armour, Charandas (Anil Kapoor). She takes her own decisions, acts upon them and never gives up, something you won’t expect from an 80s Bollywood heroine.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Set in a small town, the film follows the story of Chameli, daughter of Kallumal Koylewala (Pankaj Kapur) She has failed eighth standard four times and has no qualms about it. She falls in love with Charandas, a boy from a different ‘biraadri’ (caste). Charandas has vowed celibacy until he turns 40 because his guru Mastram (Om Prakash) has told him, “Naari nark ka dwaar hai (women are a gateway to hell)”. However, on seeing Chameli, a feisty, lively, intelligent and gorgeous young girl, Charandas forgets his vow and wants to marry her. He takes the help of his ‘guru’, Vakeel Bhaiyaa, played by Amjad Khan, to impress Chameli.

Also read |A millennial watches Ramesh Sippy’s Seeta Aur Geeta: A story of identical twins which is laugh-out-loud funny
amrita singh Ram Sethi, Amrita Singh and Bharati Achrekar in Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo)

Basu Chatterjee has kept the tone of the film light despite presenting a commentary on an issue as serious as the caste system in India. Kallumal is not as much of an evil dad as opposed to other conniving Bollywood fathers who are against their daughter’s love interest. His “hainji, haanji” and his Charlie Chaplin-esque moustache make him fun to watch. The ever-weeping Champa (Bharati Achrekar) is a stricter parent to Chameli, but then Chameli knows how to outdo her mother with her quick wit. Not just her mother, she takes on everyone, be it her mama Chhadam Lal (Anu Kapoor) or ‘charsi chacha’ Nathulal (Ram Sethi), who comes in between her and the love of her life. It is hilarious to see both of them getting a tongue lashing from her when they accuse her of dishonouring her family.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Watching Amrita Singh play a comic role with so much conviction, makes one believe that she is a talent who can play light and serious roles with equal dexterity. She makes you fall in love with Chameli from the moment she enters the screen with the brightest of smiles. You roll with laughter when she beats Chaddam Lal, and she endears herself when she tells Charandas she doesn’t care how much money he has in his pocket.

It’s almost 36 years since Chameli Ki Shaadi released, and I never thought revisiting such a classic would be so much fun. The hilarious dialogues, enjoyable characters and, of course, Chameli kept me hooked. Today, as Amrita Singh turns 64, I strongly recommend watching Chameli Ki Shaadi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, alia bhatt, shilpa shetty, sara ali khan
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement