A man calls Remdesivir ‘Remo D’Souza’ during interview, the choreographer-director shares viral video

Remo D’Souza is trending. Why? Well, it is due to a viral video of a man, during an interview, mistakenly calling Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral medication, as Remo D’Souza.

In the video shared by the choreographer-director on his social media account, the man is seen complaining about the present scenario in the county, and he goes on to say, “Cipla company ka Remo D’Souza.” This left everyone in splits. Celebrities such as Jay Bhanushali, Sooraj Pancholi, Gaurav Gera, Salman Yusuf Khan, Gautam Gulati and Mohena Kumari Singh, among others dropped ‘Face with Tears of Joy’ emojis in the comment section of the video.

Remo shared the video with the caption, “Don’t miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #justforlaugh.” Soon after, the post got a lot of attention, and the comments section had many reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Choreographer Terence Lewis posted, “@remodsouza this was too funny n is gone crazily viral! Died laughing n reminded me of DID auditions where contestants would give us amazing names out of sheer innocence! But bhai Tu iska Poora video Dekh le na! He spoke so much sense! He spoke for the people of India! Super respect to him for that!”

Choreographer Rahul Shetty wrote in the comments section, “@remodsouza kabse dhund rahe hai sab aap aise mat karo.”

In other news, like many other celebrities, Remo D’Souza too is a part of the FIND A BED initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

He earlier shared on his Instagram account, “Tough times call for any measure that helps the community. FINDABED is India’s 1st national information repository to find your nearest COVID centre. For anyone who has even mild symptoms but cannot quarantine at home or has been advised to get a bed in a centre – this is a way to find out the availability of beds near you. A huge thanks to all the volunteers who are working tirelessly and selflessly to keep updating the same. Visit here – http://www.findabed.in. Hoping you stay safe and take care of your loved ones.”