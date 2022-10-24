An affair to remember! A look at the best Bollywood Diwali parties over the years

Diwali parties in Bollywood, ever since one can remember, have always been a matter of great fanfare and excitement. Gorgeous sarees, lehengas, dapper suits, dance, poker, lavish spreads and sweets, you name it and the celebrities have it on their check-list for their parties.

This year, the Diwali festivities kicked off, after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, with Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali party. All big names of Hindi showbiz turned up with their fashion game on point and their excitement levels skyrocketing. From the newlywed Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, the young and famous turned up at the gala affair.

Check out some pictures from Ayushmann’s Diwali party:

With several parties expected to raise the bar of Diwali bashes this year, here’s looking at some of the best Diwali parties Bollywood stars have thrown over the years.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali parties are an amalgamation of the fashion and movie world. He invites the most well-known personalities from both the worlds of glamour. After 2019, the celebrated designer hosted one of the biggest parties this year. From Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, all the young and happening celebrities turned up in great numbers. His parties always have good looking people in their best attires and the pictures and videos from inside the fashion designer’s parties are always awaited with bated breath.

Check out pictures from Manish’s Diwali bash:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Diwali bash

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai house Mannat gets lit up and becomes a spectacle for all to see close to Diwali. The ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ is known for throwing one of the best and lavish Diwali parties in the industry. However, this year the Khan family will be giving the Diwali party a miss. Recently actor Ritiesh Deshmukh spilled the beans on what goes inside parties hosted by Shah Rukh. In an episode of Unfiltered by Samdish, Ritiesh said, “Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, the food is set at 3 am. But the best thing about Mannat is that the host, when you are leaving and walking towards your car, he comes himself and opens the door of your car, to say goodbye. And that is Shah Rukh Khan for you.”

Check out some pictures from Shah Rukh and Gauri’s last Diwali bash:

Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur attended Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/balanvidya) Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur attended Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/balanvidya)

Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan at his 2018 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/kajol)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a Diwali bash at Mannat in 2018. (Photo: Instagram/gaurikhan) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a Diwali bash at Mannat in 2018. (Photo: Instagram/gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan at her 2018 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/suhanankhan) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan at her 2018 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/suhanankhan)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan might not be hosting a Diwali party this year, but his Diwali bashes are all about grace, panache and extravagance. His home Jalsa is given tight security as VIP cars enter and disappear behind the big gates. The guest list over the years has included names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, Dulquer Salmaan among others. Amitabh along with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play the perfect hosts at the Diwali party.

Check out some pictures from Amitabh Bachchan’s last Diwali bash:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash in 2019. (Photo: APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash in 2019. (Photo: APH Images)

Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 2019 Diwali bash at Jalsa. (Photo: Instagram/iamksgofficial) Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 2019 Diwali bash at Jalsa. (Photo: Instagram/iamksgofficial)

Katrina Kaif at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. (Photo: APH Images) Katrina Kaif at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. (Photo: APH Images)

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi at Amitabh Bachchan’s 2019 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/nehadhupia) Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi at Amitabh Bachchan’s 2019 Diwali party. (Photo: Instagram/nehadhupia)

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Jalsa. (Photo: Instagram/Kritisanon)

Manish Malhotra with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra with Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra . (Photo: Instagram/kritisanon)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s Diwali bash

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are also known for throwing some memorable Diwali parties over the years. While the food seems to be the main highlight of Shilpa’s Diwali parties, the guest list of the do also makes a lot of buzz. The last Diwali party the Kundras threw was in 2018 and it was a grand affair. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor to R Madhavan, Sonali Bendre and many more well-known names from the film industry turned up for the bash.

Check out pictures from Shilpa’s 2018 Diwali bash:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan turned up in his casual Being Human T-shirt at Shilpa Shetty’s 2018 bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan turned up in his casual Being Human T-shirt at Shilpa Shetty’s 2018 bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

R Madhavan at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party in 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) R Madhavan at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party in 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash

Full of energy and excitement, Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu lights up for Diwali every year. Most of his guests include family members like children Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, brother Sanjay Kapoor, nephew Arjun Kapoor, nieces Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. This year, Anil has all the more reason to throw a big Diwali bash with daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja welcoming baby Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja.

Check out Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash pictures from 2019:

Anil Kapoor distributing sweets to media on Diwali. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor distributing sweets to media on Diwali. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja at her father’s Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja at her father’s Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Many other celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and Anand Pandit are also known for throwing lavish Diwali parties every year in Mumbai.