Why A-list WhatsApp group rejected Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar reveals details

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are at the top of their game in movies and are among the elite in Bollywood but while the stars are considered A-list by the rest of the world, Karan Johar recently revealed that the two tried really hard to get into a special ‘A-list’ group that “rejected” them.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira on Social Media Star, Karan revealed that one of his favourite WhatsApp groups was a group called A-list which has a few of his friends whose name starts with an A, which includes film director Ayan Mukerji and Abhishek Varman. When asked how Karan became a part of this, the K3G director said, “Because I’m also like the pun on A-list.”

The filmmaker revealed that on the group, they discuss all the latest trailers and films and their reactions are “hilarious.” Karan shared, “It is a very close-knit group and nothing can be forwarded. Ranbir and Alia tried very hard to get into this group but we rejected them because Ayan said no movie stars. We might have opinions on their movies which we don’t want them to know.”

Karan made various revelations on the show and shared that the idea for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which will soon air its second season on Netflix, came as he was traveling with the cast of the show to a ‘shok-sabha’. The producer shared that as they were travelling together, the women kept re-thinking their outfits and second-guessing if they were looking too flashy. Soon after they returned from the ‘shok-sabha’, Karan called them with the idea for the show.

Karan also opened up about one of the most embarrassing stories from the shoot of Suraj Hua Maddham in Egypt. “I was having a bad time because I had loosies. There was no van in those days,” Karan said. “I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, I thought I’ll be covered for life. But then I turned and saw an army coming my way with me facing backwards,” he added.