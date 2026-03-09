‘A giant fan used to create dust storms was installed’: Designer recalls Pooja Bedi’s ‘flying skirt’ moment in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan’s 1992 coming-of-age sports drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar featured several iconic moments. However, one scene that stood out was Pooja Bedi recreating late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘flying skirt’ moment. In a recent interaction, celebrity stylist Ashley Rebello, who served as the costume designer for the Aamir Khan-starrer, shared how the team had to get creative and try multiple methods to recreate the iconic moment.

Speaking to Beyond the Frame with Avinash Tripathi, Ashley shared that Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was his first project in Bollywood and that before entering the film industry he used to sell hand-painted T-shirts. One day, when he went to Mansoor Khan’s office to deliver a T-shirt, the filmmaker was so impressed by his work that he asked him to design the costumes for the film.