A film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the works

A film on the Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been announced. Titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal, the movie is an adaptation of Ullekh NP’s book The Untold Vajpayee: Politician and Paradox.

In a statement, filmmaker Sandeep Singh shared, “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of the greatest leaders of Indian history who won hearts of enemies with his words, who lead the nation affirmatively and created the blue print of progressive India. Being a filmmaker, I feel that cinema is the best medium to communicate such untold stories, that will unveil not only his political ideologies, but his humane and poetic aspects, that made him the most loved ” leader of opposition” as well as India’s most progressive Prime Minister.”

The makers are currently scouting for an actor to portray the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal. The film is scheduled to go on floors in early 2023. The biopic will be released on Christmas 2023, which marks the 99th birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani.