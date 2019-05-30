A democracy gives you the right to ask a question: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose daughter received a rape threat from a Twitter user who claimed to be a supporter of Narendra Modi, today urged the Prime Minister to condemn such trolling in the harshest words

Kashyap, who was also trolled for tagging PM Modi in a post about the rape threat, said, “I get trolled a lot but I ignore. It depends on how someone reacts to it. My reaction and that tag was for a simple reason. Our prime ministers have said a lot of times that such things should not happen. But I know if a man says this strongly and strictly that such things shouldn’t happen and this will be punishable, these things will automatically stop. We won’t have to do anything about it.”

“His (the PM’s) silence at such times encourage such people (trolls). These people have no direct connection with him. People in small towns and cities think that when they say such things on behalf of their PM or a star, they think, ‘May be indirectly these people will get to know I did this for them.’ They feel a connection with their favourites. To put an end to this, strong words are needed,” the Manmarziyaan director added.

Anurag Kashyap also remarked that he is against the atmosphere of fear, which should have no place in a democracy.

He said, “I am asked such a question, ‘Don’t you get scared while speaking against the government?’ It should not be asked. Why should anyone be scared of anything? If I want to say something about someone, I shouldn’t be scared to do so. I shouldn’t be scared to ask a question. A democracy gives you the right to ask a question. If I am intimidated for asking a question and later subjected to multiple attacks, I don’t find such an atmosphere right. At an individual level, I am not scared but when your daughter receives something like this and she gets scared, then you have to stand with her to give her assurance. I tell her to ignore such things, but this time she could not.”

The Sacred Games director, who has often been at loggerheads with different central governments over his films, said he has fought with the Congress government in the past and will continue to fight against any government for what he believes is right.

“I don’t mind that the Prime Minister I didn’t support won. This is a public mandate and I accept it. I have always fought with governments. There was no social media then. I fought with Congress government too when my films were banned. As a citizen, it is my right to fight with the government for what I believe in.

“I don’t fight the party. I fight the government because you live in a country, you vote and you can have a contrary opinion. These can co-exist. I belong to a family which has been voting for BJP since the time of Lohia ji (Ram Manohar Lohia). He has been elected and he is our PM. If he comes somewhere, I will stand in respect the way others would. But that doesn’t mean I agree with everything and become silent,” Anurag Kashyap concluded.