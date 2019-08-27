A biopic on Kashmir’s last queen Kota Rani in the works

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films on Tuesday announced a film on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, Kota Rani.

The wise regent during her reign made efforts to maintain the diversity of culture in the region and protected Kashmir against many central Asian invaders. She was a great administrator who ruled the valley in the 13th century.

Talking about the project, Madhu Mantena, who is co-producing the film, said, “It’s a matter of great surprise that as Indians we don’t know enough or at all about a personality like Kota Rani. It would be no exaggeration to compare her to Cleopatra and a lot of things that we are witnessing today are directly related to the story of Kota Rani.”

He added, “Her life was extremely dramatic and she is perhaps one of the ablest woman rulers that India produced. It would be a shame not to know about her.”

Here is perhaps the most relevant story today that you need to know. #RelianceEntertainment & @FuhSePhantom are proud to announce a film on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, #KotaRani.@Shibasishsarkar @madmantena — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) August 27, 2019

Sibashish Sarkar, the Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, confirmed that they will be making the film on Kota Rani on a grand scale. He said, “The primary aim is to make the remarkable story of Kota Rani reach as many people as possible. Her character has many shades but without a doubt, she is one one of tallest female characters to have come out of our country. Paradoxically very few of us know about her. We will be making this film on an ambitious scale.”