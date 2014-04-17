A biopic on Anna Hazare’s life soon

“It took me long to complete the script on Anna. I had drafted seven scripts before finalising it, since it is a mammoth task to present 75 years of his life in a two and half hour film,” Marathi actor-turned-director Shashank said.

Movie director Shashank Udapurkar said that he has received a formal consent from Anna Hazare for making a biopic on the anti-corruption activist.

“It took me long to complete the script on Anna. I had drafted seven scripts before finalising it, since it is a mammoth task to present 75 years of his life in a two and half hour film,” Marathi actor-turned-director Shashank said.

The movie, which would be produced by Anirudda S Gaikar, would be shot in Ralegan Siddhi, Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan and various other places.

“I want the film to inspire not only Indians but also people from all over the world. I want them to know how a man hailing from a small village could became a national hero with ethics, simplicity as well as love for country and mankind,” Shashank said.

Earlier, Shashank had directed a biopic on Shivaji Maharaj’s son Sambhaji Raje, which is about to be released.

