99 Songs trailer: AR Rahman movie promises an intriguing love story

99 Songs has been written and produced by AR Rahman. 99 Songs has been written and produced by AR Rahman.

The trailer of AR Rahman-produced musical drama 99 Songs is out, and it promises an intriguing love story of a musician. The visuals are interesting and don’t reveal much of the plot.

Starring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas in the lead, 99 Songs has been helmed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala and Rahul Ram also star in pivotal roles.

99 Songs is AR Rahman’s first project as a writer and film producer. The music has also been scored by the Mozart of Madras. Rahman recently shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption, “An ode to all the artists in the world, here is the trailer of #99Songs. #musicismagic.”

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “A musical love story set to steal everyone’s heart! Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs marks the debut of Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman as a writer and producer, and introduces Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas. The movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie.”

The release date of 99 Songs is yet to be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd