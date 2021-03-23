99 Songs trailer: AR Rahman’s movie is all about the magical, healing power of music

The trailer of 99 Songs is out. Produced by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, 99 Songs marks the debut of its lead actors — Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas. The film has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

The visuals of 99 Songs are striking, also thanks to its attractive main cast. Manisha Koirala makes a fleeting appearance in the promo. So far, 99 Songs seems like an entertaining, almost fantastical musical drama. The camera work and visual effects are solid. But the story seems a little jaded — that of a young artiste who falls, rises and seemingly finds his ultimate redemption in the ‘magic of music.’

The music, of course, sounds great, and with AR Rahman scoring it, that is not even surprising. What remains to be seen is if the magic that is promised in the trailer will translate itself effectively on screen.

Speaking about 99 Songs, AR Rahman said in a statement, “As part of my production company, YM Movies, I’m happy to collaborate with Jio Studios in bringing together this experiential movie. ‘99 Songs’ is about one man’s struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music. It’s my pleasure to introduce the film’s director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and a talented cast comprising Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas. It was a great experience working with icons like Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, and music legends Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram.”

The synopsis of 99 Songs reads, “The movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie.”

99 Songs will release in theatres on April 16.