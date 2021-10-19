When Karan Johar predicted school-going Alia Bhatt’s stardom, said ‘she’ll connect with India’: Student of The Year turns 9

When Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra nine years ago, no one imagined that the three will eventually become some of the most sought after actors of Bollywood in the present time. On Tuesday, Karan celebrated nine years of Student of The Year, which marked the beginning of Alia, Varun and Siddharth’s journey in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker called the three “superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema.”

“October is just filled with gifts that keep giving – and #SOTY is one such! Not only does it continue to give everyone many tunes to break out in a dance or hum along, style that is timeless and for me, many many memories. But the ultimate gifts have been these three students, now superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema! Couldn’t be prouder and here’s to the film that started it all!” he tweeted. Varun Dhawan also thanked his audience for their support in his Bollywood journey. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Varun wrote, “It’s been 9 years. I always believed in you and you believed in me.”

Interestingly, Karan had predicted Alia, Varun and Sidharth’s stardom right in the beginning. In the making video of Student of The Year, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra speak of a young Alia Bhatt who is set to conquer the industry. “There was this young girl who was straight out of the school in Mumbai, was very western in her approach was dancing to this Hindi song “Bahara” and danced her heart out,” Karan is heard saying in the video. He added, “Something about this girl I felt will connect with India.”

“She will be a big actor because she is proactive and is enjoying what she is doing,” said Manish Malhotra, who was the costume designer of the film.

In another video, Alia shared her reaction when she got to know that she was selected for the film. “I was eating a cupcake when Karan told my mother that I am on for the film. I thought I heard him wrong. After I finished my cupcake I realised I am in this film. For the next three months, I was smiling to myself,” she said. When asked about her first impression of Varun and Siddharth, Alia said she “didn’t like” Varun.

“I didn’t like Varun because I thought he had too much attitude. Siddharth was very quiet. After knowing both of them, I am fond of them,” a young Alia admitted.

While it has been 9 years to the release of the film, people continue to revisit Student of The Year and its music. “Radha” is still one of the go-to song, even for Karan Johar. In these 9 years, Alia, Sidharth and Varun have proved their mettle as an actor and are all set to amaze their audience with their upcoming projects.

While Alia has several projects such as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings to her credit, Varun is looking forward to the release of Bhediya. Sidharth is fresh out of the success of his film Shershaah.