9 pm for 9 minutes: Celebrities support PM Narendra Modi’s message

Mohanlal shared a video message on his Instagram. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram) Mohanlal shared a video message on his Instagram. (Photo: Mohanlal/Instagram)

In a video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens of India and asked them to show their solidarity during the coronavirus outbreak again on April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm for 9 minutes by lighting candles and diyas. He stated the act is to “illuminate the common purpose we are all fighting for,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since the video message, celebrities have been encouraging the audience to support the initiative. Mohanlal, Ram Charan, singer KS Chithra, Tamannaah Bhatia and others lend their support on Twitter.

Meanwhile, many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various coronavirus relief funds, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

