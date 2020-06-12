9 Bollywood films that released on streaming platforms during the lockdown

Here are films that have released on OTT platforms during the lockdown. Here are films that have released on OTT platforms during the lockdown.

Since the lockdown came into effect, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 have been entertaining the audience with their original content. Not just web series, these platforms have also provided us with a few movies that have released exclusively on digital platforms. With theaters being shut since mid-March, here’s looking at some Bollywood films that were released on OTT platforms.

1. Gulabo Sitabo

Originally meant for a theatrical release, this Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The Shoojit Sircar directorial was the first mainstream Bollywood film to opt for a digital release due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

2. Choked

This Anurag Kashyap film stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew and Amruta Subhash among others. Choked is streaming on Netflix. The film follows Sarita (Kher) who chances upon loads of cash that can potentially solve all her problems. Life’s hunky-dory until demonetisation hits.

3. Chintu ka Birthday

This Vinay Pathak and Tillotama Shome film released exclusively on ZEE5. Directed by Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh, Chintu ka Birthday is set in war torn Iraq. Here, an Indian family wishes to celebrate their son’s sixth birthday, despite all the odds. The movie also starred Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chhiber.

4. Ghoomketu

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui film is streaming on ZEE5. Here, Siddiqui plays an aspiring writer who wants to join the film industry and Anurag Kashyap plays a corrupt cop. Ghoomketu also starred Ragini Khanna, Raghubir Yadav and Brijendra Kala among others.

5. Mrs Serial Killer

This Shirish Kunder film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in significant roles. The Netflix movie is a crime thriller where Fernandez’s character is trying to save her husband (Bajpayee) from being implicated as a serial killer.

6. Maska

This Netflix film starred Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani and Shirley Setia among others. The movie’s plot follows Prit’s character who decides to sell his old Irani cafe to become a Bollywood actor. His mother (Koirala) is against selling the cafe as she wants this legacy to continue.

7. Bamfaad

This ZEE5 film marked the debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal. The movie, directed by Ranjan Chandel, also stars Shalini Pandey, Vijay Varma and Jatin Sarna among others. It is a small-town love story.

8. What Are The Odds

Produced by Abhay Deol, What Are the Odds starred Deol, Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, Monica Dogra, Manu Rishi and Sulabha Arya. Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, this Netflix film is the story of two accidental friends who spend an entire day together.

9. Ateet

Starring Priyamani, Sanjay Suri and Rajeev Khandelwal, Ateet streamed on ZEE5. Directed by Tanuj Bhramar, the film follows a soldier as he returns to his wife and daughter only to realise that they have moved on. But the bigger question that haunts his family is, is he even alive?

