scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

83 trailer: Ranveer Singh leads Team India as they win the World Cup

83 trailer: Ranveer Singh stars as former India captain Kapil Dev in one of the year's most awaited films. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 tells the story of Team India's underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 9:29:30 am
Ranveer Singh in a still from the first trailer for 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment/YouTube)

The first trailer for 83, the upcoming sports drama based on Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, was unveiled on Tuesday. The long-delated project stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how the Indian team started gaining momentum halfway through the series and went from being the underdogs to winners. The rivalry between India and the West Indies team, which was at its height at the time, is given a tonne of attention here. Harrdy Sandhu playing Madan Lal and Ammy Virk playing Balvinder Sandhu are quite impressive in the trailer.

It is interesting to note how Ranveer Singh, playing Kapil Dev, has captured the nuances of Kapil’s diction. Besides Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The film was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 will be released in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement