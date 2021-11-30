83 trailer: Ranveer Singh leads Team India as they win the World Cup

The first trailer for 83, the upcoming sports drama based on Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, was unveiled on Tuesday. The long-delated project stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how the Indian team started gaining momentum halfway through the series and went from being the underdogs to winners. The rivalry between India and the West Indies team, which was at its height at the time, is given a tonne of attention here. Harrdy Sandhu playing Madan Lal and Ammy Virk playing Balvinder Sandhu are quite impressive in the trailer.

It is interesting to note how Ranveer Singh, playing Kapil Dev, has captured the nuances of Kapil’s diction. Besides Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

The film was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 will be released in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.