83 star Ranveer Singh: ‘Fascinated with those actors who can be shape-shifters’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh‘s turn as former Indian cricket team’s skipper Kapil Dev in the recently released sports movie 83 has been lauded by many. Speaking about it, the actor said in a statement that he was excited to take up the challenge and portray someone who is such a pivotal part of popular culture.

Calling the challenge fun yet daunting, the actor said, “Kapil Dev has such a distinctive persona, body language and way of talking. It was a huge challenge but I was up to it and was excited about it. I was like this is a new challenge, this is something I haven’t done before. There are other instances of villainous characters or these characters – they’ve not got a living reference. It’s a different kind of challenge where you have to create from your imagination. But here I had to become a person who was so well and widely known and recognised. It was very daunting.”

Ranveer is known for his versatility and the vastly different characters he brings to life on celluloid. Stating that he takes his inspiration from Hollywood’s acting giant Daniel Day-Lewis, Ranveer added, “It’s my endevour to create characters that are distinctive and different from each other because growing up as an aspiring actor I felt most fascinated with those actors who are able to show a wide range in their repertoire, who are able to transform themselves, who can be shape-shifters, chameleons like Daniel Day-Lewis. You see one film of one person and see the other film – it is like two different people, and that used to blow my mind. So I aspire to be that way.”

Ranveer Singh has YRF film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty movie Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.