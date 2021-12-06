83 sports anthem Lehra Do fails to make an impact, watch

On Monday, the first song of 83 – “Lehra Do” was dropped by the makers. The sports drama will re-tell the story of India’s cricket team bringing home the World Cup and stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev. Arijit Singh’s “Lehra Do” tries to capture the emotions of the team as they fight to prove their worth in the international tournament.

The song starts with the montage of the failure being faced by the Indian cricketers at the tournament. And soon, to add the dramatic element, Ranveer as Kapil is seen interacting with a kid, who says he will not come to watch their matches, as ‘India kabhi jeet ta nahi (India never wins). The honest statement acts as motivation and the team begins to hit it out of the park. Seeing him cheer them on in the next game also gets the players emotional as they pledge to make their country proud.

Anthem songs in Bollywood sports drama are not a new trend. Starting from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Lagaan’s “Chale Chalo” to Chak De! India, “Ziddi Dil” from Mary Kom and more recently “Parinda” from Saina, these songs not only project the hero’s rise but also gives directors the chance to pack in a lot of emotions and drama in the storyline.

“Lehra Do” walks the same path but sadly fails to leave an impact. The song, which talks about keeping the Indian flag flying high, doesn’t make you feel patriotic nor relate to the characters much. Given Arijit’s voice, “Lehra Do” can be at best passed off as a soulful emotional number, as that fighting spirit is clearly missing.

The trailer of Kabir Khan directorial dropped last week and received an overwhelming appreciation from the film fraternity. Said to be the most anticipated film of 2021, fans are eagerly waiting to throng cinema halls to watch the historic moment play out. Ranveer recently took to social media to thank the audience and fans for their love and support.

The actor’s note on social media read, “Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie – it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapi’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!” He added, “Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!”

Alongside Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others. The film will release in theatres on December 24.