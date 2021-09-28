Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Release dates of all Bollywood big-ticket films

After a lull of more than six months, theatrical viewing seems to have suddenly gotten back life with the Maharashtra government allowing cinema halls to open from next month. Even as other states had already allowed resumption of theatres, only a couple of Hindi films opened at the box office in the last few months, considering Maharashtra is the biggest market for Bollywood movies.

As soon as the government made the announcement on Saturday, makers of as many as 14 Bollywood movies — from Sooryavanshi to 83, from Laal Singh Chaddha to Heropanti 2, from Prithviraj to Bachchan Paney — shared release dates, leading to be a booked movie calendar till end of 2022. And the announcements haven’t stopped. In case, you haven’t been able to keep a tab on which movie is releasing when, take a look at the following list and mark the movies you want to go out and watch and still be safe in these times of a lingering pandemic.

83: Christmas release

The Ranveer Singh starrer film, which showcases India’s journey of winning the 1983 World Cup, was first set to release on April 10, 2020 and then on December 25, 2020. Directed by Kabir Khan, the much-anticipated sports drama is headed for a Christmas release this year.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Salem, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Ammy Virk among others. It has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, Kabir Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sooryavanshi: Diwali release

The Akshay Kumar starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, originally scheduled for a release on March 24 last year and pushed thrice due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now finally release this Diwali. The actioner also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and has been produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Rohit Shetty.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Valentine’s Day release

This Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, the remake of popular American film Forrest Gump, was long rumoured to set Christmas as its release date. But the makers have finally announced that the drama will open at the box office on Valentines Day, 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan, of Secret Superstar fame. The film, also starring Naga Chaitanya, has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Ajit Andhare.

Satyameva Jayate 2: November 26 release

John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, which was earlier slated for May 13 on the occasion of Eid, will now release on November 26. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.

Raksha Bandhan: August 11, 2022 release



Akshay Kumar’s going to have a gala time at the box office as not one but at least four films of the superstar are going to release over the next few months. Director Aanand L Rai has announced that his directorial, Raksha Bandhan, with Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar, will arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Raksha Bandhan marks the production debut for Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Hiranandani. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, also has Akshay as one of the producers.

Adipurush: August 11, 2022 release

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will see a box office clash with the much-awaited Prabhas-led Adipurush, which is inspired by Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has been directed by Om Raut, who last helmed the successful period film Tanhaji (2020).

Bachchan Pandey: March 4, 2022 release

Another Akshay Kumar-starrer has gotten its release date. The action comedy, also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, will arrive in theatres on March 4, 2022. The film has been Farhad Samji. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandsons made the announcement on Twitter, along with release dates of their other forthcoming films.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Coming to you with 4 films 💥#Tadap – 03rd Dec 2021 83 – Christmas 2021#BachchanPandey – 04th March 2022 #Heropanti2 – 06th May 2022 SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES 🍿🎥 Love,#SajidNadiadwala, @WardaNadiadwala & #NGEFamily — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 26, 2021

Bachchan Pandey features Akshay Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor.

Prithviraj: January 21, 2022 release

The Akshay Kumar-starrer will release on January 21, 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial features the actor in the title role of the 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Shamshera: March 18, 2022 release

Ranbir Kapoor’s first film in three years since Sanju (2018), Shamshera, has finally got a release date. Produced by Yash Raj Film, the period actioner will arrive on March 18, 2022. Touted as an “adrenaline pumping entertainer”, the Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Jersey: December 31 release

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will release on December 31. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri who also helmed the original, was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The original starred Nani in the lead role.

Bunty Aur Babli 2: November 19 release

Bunty Aur Babli 2, another YRF film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will release on November 19. The film has been helmed by Varun V Sharma. It’s the sequel to the 2005 hit romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli that starred Rani, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Heropanti 2: May 6, 2022 release

Tiger Shroff announced the release date of his next, Heropanti 2, a sequel to his 2014 Bollywod debut. The action drama, another film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit the screens on May 6, 2022. While the original starred Kriti Sanon opposite him Heropanti 2 features Tara Sutaria. Tiger made the announcement on Twitter.

Heropanti 2 was earlier scheduled to be released theatrically on December 3. It has been helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: December 10 release

The Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set to released on December 10. Director Abhishek Kapoor and the team took to social media on Sunday to make the announcement.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in July. Ayushmann Khurrana will seen in the role of a cross functional athlete. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been shot start to end during the pandemic.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: February 25, 2022 release

Starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will arrive in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film also features Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, touted as a family entertainer, is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Divyang Thakkar has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has bankrolled it.

Tadap: December 3 release

Tadap, the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, will release on December 3. Also starring Tara Sutaria, the action-romance has been directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

An emotional Suniel Shetty took to social media to pen a special note for his son ahead of his on screen innings.

Bhavai: October 22 release

This Pratik Gandhi-starrer has postponed its release date from October 1 to 22 after the Mahrashtra government announced reopening of cinema halls. The musical drama also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Bhavai has been directed by Hardik Gajjar and presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures.

Ganpath: December 23, 2022 release

Tiger Shroff has announced the release date of Ganpath, which also has Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will hit the screens on December 23, 2022.

KGF 2: April 14, 2022 release

The big-budget sequel to KGF, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, will hit the screens on August 22, the makers announced on Sunday.

Mayday: 29 April 2022 release

Ajay Devgn returns as a director with Amitabh Bachchan in the cast in this project. The film will release on 29 April 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 19 November release

The retread of the horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, get ready for the chills in this Kartik Aaryan and Tabu starrer on 19 November.