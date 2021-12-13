scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
83 song ‘Bigadne de’ wants you to unwind, watch video

Titled "Bigadne de", the song's tune is pretty catchy and lyrics, by Ashish Pandit, are good if not too substantial. However, overall the song seems like an amateurish attempt.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 13, 2021 3:50:42 pm
83, 83 song, bigadne de83 will release in theatres on December 24.

A new song from the much-awaited sports drama 83 is here. Titled ‘Bigadne De’, or ‘let me get spoiled,’ the song is a joyful number that celebrates the concept of ‘taking it easy’, that sometimes one should loosen up as youth does not last forever.

The tune is pretty catchy and lyrics, by Ashish Pandit, are good if not too substantial. The song will remind you of “Masti Ki Paathshala” song from Rang De Basanti, especially the ‘loose control’ part. However, overall the song seems like an amateurish attempt.

“Isi umar mein toh karta hai dil / khwahishein girne fisalne ki / Areh ye bhi koi umar hai kya sambhalne Ki,” sings Benny Dayal.

Pritam has composed the music.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film revolves around the Indian cricket team that brought the World Cup home in 1983. Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala have bankrolled 83.

The film is said to be the most anticipated Hindi movie of 2021, and fans are eagerly waiting to throng cinema halls to watch it. Ranveer recently took to social media to thank the audience and fans for their love and support.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

The film will release in theatres on December 24.

