Release of Ranveer Singh’s 83 postponed

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 revolves around the Indian cricket team that brought the World Cup home in 1983. Ranveer Singh starrer 83 revolves around the Indian cricket team that brought the World Cup home in 1983.

The release of Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 has been deferred until further notice. The film was scheduled to hit screens on April 10.

The official statement from the film’s team read, “In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon.”

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and wrote, “83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!”

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 traces the journey of the Indian cricket team, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, which lifted the 1983 World Cup.

Also read | Coronavirus outbreak: Celebs indulge in recreational activities to kill time at home

While Ranveer Singh plays Captain Kapil Dev, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR Man Singh.

Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala have bankrolled 83.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd