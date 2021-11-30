83: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev to Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, meet reel-life Kapil’s Devils

The first trailer for 83, the long-awaited sports drama directed by Kabir Khan, was unveiled on Tuesday. The film will tell the story of Kapil Dev-led Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh leads an ensemble cast that also includes his real-life wife Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife, Romi Dev.

The three-minute 83 trailer delves into the dressing room tension and public humiliation that Indian cricketers had to deal with at the World Cup, before they took on the formidable West Indies team in the final at Lord’s.

Also read | 83 trailer: Harrdy Sandhu shines in Ranveer Singh starrer World Cup film

Watch 83 trailer

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 24, here’s a rundown of who plays who in the film:

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh plays former captain, all-rounder Kapil Dev. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Ranveer Singh plays former captain, all-rounder Kapil Dev. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Ranveer made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baaraat. He has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Gully Boy and Lootera, and has also appeared in blockbusters such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Simmba.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, in a still from the 83 trailer. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, in a still from the 83 trailer. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Tahir made brief appearances in Kai Po Che! and One by Two before starring in Mardaani. He also appeared in Chhichhore. He plays ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar.

Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth, in a still from the 83 trailer. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth, in a still from the 83 trailer. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Jiiva primarily works in the Tamil film industry. He has appeared in films such as E (2006), Katradhu Tamizh (2007), Siva Manasula Sakthi (2009), Ko (2011), Nanban (2012), Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012), Endrendrum Punnagai (2013), Kalakalappu 2 (2018) and Kalathil Santhippom (2021).

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, in a still from the 83 trailer. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, in a still from the 83 trailer. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Saqib made his debut with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, and has also appeared in in Mere Dad Ki Maruti. In 2018, he starred in Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Jatin Sarna plays Yashpal Sharma in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment) Jatin Sarna plays Yashpal Sharma in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Jatin broke out with a supporting role in Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sacred Games, in which he played a henchman named Bunty.

Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil

Chirag Patil plays his dad, Sandeep Patil, in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Chirag Patil plays his dad, Sandeep Patil, in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Sandeep Patil’s real-life son Chirag plays him in 83. Chirag made his debut with Dev Anand-directed Chargesheet, and has appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films.

Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad

Newcomer Dinker Sharma appears as Kirti Azad in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment) Newcomer Dinker Sharma appears as Kirti Azad in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Relative newcomer Dinker Sharma has only a handful of credits to his name on IMDb. He has appeared in Netflix’s Delhi Crime.

Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny

Nishant Dahiya plays fast bowler Roger Binny in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Nishant Dahiya plays fast bowler Roger Binny in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Nishant has appeared in Raat Akeli Hai, Kedarnath, and like Saqib, also in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge.

Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal

Harrdy Sandhu brings his cricketing experience to 83, in which he plays Madan Lal. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment) Harrdy Sandhu brings his cricketing experience to 83, in which he plays Madan Lal. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Harrdy is a popular Punjabi singer who also has significant experience as a cricketer. He played under-19 cricket for India, and represented Punjab.

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

Sahil Khattar plays wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Sahil Khattar plays wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Former YouTuber and RJ, Sahil has also done hosting gigs prior to making his big screen acting debut with 83.

Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu

Ammy Virk plays medium pacer Balwinder Sandhu in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment) Ammy Virk plays medium pacer Balwinder Sandhu in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Like Harrdy, Ammy also started out as a singer in Punjab. He has since appeared in films such as Qismat and Qismat 2, as well as the recent Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar

Adinath Kothare as batsman Dilip Vengsarkar in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment) Adinath Kothare as batsman Dilip Vengsarkar in 83. (Photo: Express Archive/Reliance Entertainment)

Adinath Kothare works primarily in Marathi films. As a director, he helmed the National Award-winning film Paani.

Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri

Dhairya Karwa plays batting all-rounder Ravi Shastri in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment) Dhairya Karwa plays batting all-rounder Ravi Shastri in 83. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Dhairya has appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven, as well as Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

R Badree as Sunil Valson

R Badree as 12th man Sunil Valson, who didn’t play a single match at the 1983 World Cup. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment) R Badree as 12th man Sunil Valson, who didn’t play a single match at the 1983 World Cup. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

R Badree has worked with Kabir Khan before, on the filmmaker’s Amazon series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. He has also appeared in Line of Descent and Nandigramer Chokher Pani.

83 will be released in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Kabir Khan Films, Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures, 83 will also be released in 3D.