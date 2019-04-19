Ranveer Singh and co-stars sweat it out in this behind-the-scenes video of 83

Kabir Khan directorial 83 is going in full speed, as far as pre-production work is concerned. On the occasion of Good Friday, the film’s Twitter handle shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip which shows lead actor Ranveer Singh along with his co-stars prepping hard for the sports drama.

Advertising

The one-minute footage was shared by the movie’s social media handle with a caption that read, “Faith can move mountains and as we celebrate it on this auspicious day, let’s gear up to #Relive83 on next Good Friday, 10th April 2020, when our boys will change the game with their faith!”

Ranveer Singh, who plays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in 83, also shared the same video on his social media handles with the caption, “The incredible untold story of India’s greatest victory! 10th April 2020- Good Friday #Relive83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

Faith can move mountains and as we celebrate it on this auspicious day, let’s gear up to #Relive83 on next Good Friday, 10th April 2020, when our boys will change the game with their faith!@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @MadhuMantena @vishinduri @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/UTvt6kniZf — ’83 (@83thefilm) April 19, 2019

Former cricketing champions Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath are seen instructing actors on how to best emulate the body language of the athletes.

Ranveer Singh is meanwhile training under former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had played a significant role in India’s first World Cup win. “Sandhu sir’s validation is of utmost importance to me. He is happy with my rate of progress. My regimen is a combination of skills, training and physical conditioning. I am thoroughly enjoying this athletic lifestyle,” Ranveer had earlier said in a statement.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal among others.

83 releases on April 10, 2020.