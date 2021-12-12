83: Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk recreate hilarious on-field moment between Balwinder Sandhu and Kapil Dev. Watch

Ranveer Singh on Sunday shared a new promo of his film 83, which features the actor along with Ammy Virk. In the video, Ranveer is seen as Kapil Dev and Ammy features as the former cricketer Balwinder Sandhu. The two are seen recreating an iconic on-field moment from the 1983 cricket World Cup.

As soon as the video begins, the audience witnesses the real stars Sandhu and Dev take over the stage. In presence of Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and others, Sandhu is seen narrating the incident, which left his colleagues in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“Kapil, as usual was talking in English while in England. He was giving instructions to everyone. He came to me and said, ‘Sardar, bahut tight. We will keep a fielder there, there and there’ and left. I asked him, ‘where?’ but he said, as if offended, ‘This is the final, take it seriously,'” he shared, adding, “Kapil had set up the field positions in his head but I wasn’t aware where he had set up fielders in his head. He thought I was having fun.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone plays Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

The film will release on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.