83 producer on cheating case: ‘It’s false, baseless and motivated’

A few days back, Ranveer Singh’s 83 landed itself in a soup after a complaint was filed against the producers for cheating. Since Deepika Padukone is also a co-producer, her name was also dragged into the controversy.

On Monday, Vibri Media’s Vishnu Induri’s spokesperson clarified the legal hassle calling the case by Future Resources FZE as ‘false, baseless and motivated’. They also denied the claims of the complainants and said that ‘the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case’.

“Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Hon’ble Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner,” they said.

The spokesperson further called out the timing stating that the complainant decided to act just prior to the release of the film. Calling it a ‘publicity gimmick’ they said that it constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the complainant.

“The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE,” the spokesperson from Vibhi Media added.

For the unversed, a UAE-based financer alleged that his company was promised good returns by Vibri Media after they invested close to Rs 16 crore in 83. Since they did not get what was promised in return, the businessman approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai and filed a complaint against the makers of 83.

As per a report in ETimes, the funds were directed into multiple agreements involving filmmakers Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone among others. The money was apparently used for the production of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 without getting any written consent from the businessman. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee in his statement claimed that his client has filed a criminal complaint against all the producers of 83 on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The much-awaited 83 is a film depicting Indian cricket team’s journey from the underdogs to lifting the World Cup trophy. Apart from Ranveer Singh, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit cinema halls on December 24.