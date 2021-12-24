83 movie release Live Updates: ‘Kabir Khan film is a monumental achievement’

After long delays and a pandemic, Kabir Khan’s labour of love, 83 is releasing in theatres today. The film that dramatizes India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup has been getting positive reviews ahead of its release as the film’s beats as well as Ranveer Singh’s pitch perfect portrayal as the then Team India captain, Kapil Dev is getting a lot of love. Ranveer’s real-life spouse, actor Deepika Padukone, who has also produced the film, essays the role of his on-screen spouse, Romi Dev, in 83.
Kabir Khan had earlier revealed Deepika’s first reaction after watching 83. Kabir had shared that Deepika was overwhelmed, “She was not being able to speak, she was choking up,” he said.
Not just critics and their Bollywood colleagues, members of 83 team were effusive in their praise of the film. Batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar told Indian Express, “Saw the movie for the first time at the Premiere last night and was blown away by the film. It’s simply brilliant and the way every actor has got the mannerisms, the walk, the look, the style of every player was unbelievably uncanny. Full marks to Kabir Khan and his team for their efforts.”
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Kabir Khan’s ‘83 recreates that day with fidelity, and, yes, let it be said, in full Bollywood style, suffused with song, dance, drama, colour. Ranveer Singh disappears into his Kapil Dev even as each of Kapil’s Devils is given their own moment in this faithful recreation of India’s 1983 World Cup win.”
"#83theFilm has some authentic recreation of real heroes & incidents on screen, everyone fits their part perfectly with @RanveerOfficial leading in the front. Many nostalgic moments watching it," shared Sudheer Babu on Twitter.
Deepika Padukone at Siddhi Vinayak temple ahead of 83 release.
In a recent interview with Quint, when Kapil was asked how his family reacted when Deepika came on board to play the role of his wife Romi, he shared, “I think mixed because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in 83. So one does not realise that what they are trying to do there.” Kapil Dev also spoke about how he felt when he was told that Ranveer Singh was selected to play his role in 83. He said, “I think you feel happy that such a great, talented actor is trying to work on that. I was little worried also because it’s a very athletic job to do that. But the way he worked and the way he was working through out in the last one year, I couldn’t believe that somebody can be so much keen in trying to do so much in that movie.”
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan shared that Deepika Padukone was overwhelmed when she saw 83 for the first time. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said that he thought that Deepika had dialed him by mistake as there wasn’t much sound on the other side. “I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying ‘Deepika, Hello’, and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up. She said ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry, I’m just too overwhelmed, I’m not being able to speak’ and I said, ‘Deepika, you don’t need to say anything more. What you’ve said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film’.”
Sharing a poster of the film, Alia wrote on her Instagram story, "Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! Thank you for this film!"
"Kapil Dev sir told us that they will all sit together as a team and watch 83 when it's released. They have refused to see any screening. That shows how secure they are of their stardom. I am also flattered by the trust they have put in me that they've shared their story and now given me the freedom to interpret it. They made it my story to tell and never intruded in my filmmaking space," shared Kabir Khan with indianexpress.com.
Film trade analyst Komal Nahta, who attended the screening of the movie in Mumbai, feels 83 has "everything that the audience wants in a film — there's the thrill, excitement, fun, light drama, melodrama and emotions and to top it all, there are a lot of things of patriotism. The feeling for the motherland is so high that your chest swells with pride." As per Nahta, the three major aspects that would translate into great box office numbers are "the whole thrill of the game, feeling of patriotism, and Ranveer's Singh's performance".
Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared, "It’s not easy to tell a true story … an actual account of a milestone event in Indian Sport History! There is no room for cinematic licenses and distortion of facts for dramatic impact… which is exactly why #83thefilm is such a monumental achievement …. It sucks you into that year… that World Cup , that team , that political climate , that mad fandom frenzy… I saw myself rooting for every member of that historic team… Laughing and crying with each one of them … I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability of story telling…. Taking an arduous task and perfecting it like a mega methodical master! Salute!"
"I think it's incredible and for me, 83 is not a film, it is an emotion and it is an experience. I don't think you can define how you feel when you come out of this film," shared Deepika Padukone in an Instagram story.
The get-together for Kapil’s Devils turned out to be a fusion of happiness and sorrow. They bonded over Kabir Khan’s film, ‘83’ and relived their glorious past. They became teary-eyed and broke down while recalling Yashpal Sharma, who passed away in July following a heart attack. Before the special screening of the movie at PVR Andheri on Wednesday, they observed a minute’s silence.
“We observed a minute’s silence in Yashpal’s memory before the start of the show. We missed him on many occasions during the show as well. He loved watching Hindi movies and I used to pull his leg. It’s difficult to get over the grief. He will remain with us all the time. His family is like our family now,” Balwinder Sandhu told The Indian Express.
“You can take screengrabs from the trailer, and match it with the actual footage that is available online. That’s the amount of detailing Kabir Khan has put into this. Everybody wanted to put their best foot forward. So that makes even you want to try harder. Everybody was motivating one another. We used to eat together, sleep together, party together, practice together. After a point it was like an extended school vacation," shared Saqib Saleem with indianexpress.com. He plays Mohinder Amarnath in the film.
"Very difficult to talk abt a film where u start crying 15 mins into the film till the last frame hence watching it totally in a soft blur. #83 is a masterclass in sports filmmaking. And @RanveerOfficial's transformation into Kapil Dev is UNREAL. @kabirkhankk @TripathiiPankaj," wrote Srijit Mukherji on Twitter.
"@RanveerOfficial my brother u have me clean bowled with ur performance in @83thefilm. This is easily ur best performance to date. Words fall short to express all the emotions that one goes thru while watching the film. U have truly lived the role of legendary @therealkapildev," shared Vivek Oberoi on Twitter after watching 83.
"Don’t even think twice… Go see ‘83’ in the theatre and experience one of the most incredible moments in India’s sporting history!! The performances are incredible & the direction is a hit out of the stadium!!!" shared Adnan Sami on Twitter.
"BIG congratulations to #KabirKhan @Shibasishsarkar #sanjaypuransinghchauhan @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone & team for #83thefilm An unerringly fantastic film! Wonderfully rousing cinema in the best sense of the word!! And so heartwarming! This is the nationalism we need," shared Swara Bhasker on Twitter.
"For a cinema lover who’s a cricket fan, that too an Indian cricket fan, there cannot be a more moving experience inside a theatre than what @83thefilm is! @kabirkhankk I’m so so happy this film found its way to you..and @RanveerOfficial You’ve truly set the bar for our generation," shared Prithviraj on Twitter.
The Indian Express' Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote in her review, "The one who takes us past all these niggles is Ranveer Singh, disappearing into his Kapil Dev. 'Aukaat se zyada khelna padega', he says, sounding remarkably like Kapil, and goes out and does it. The slightly protruding teeth, the discomfort with English (those self-deprecatory digs at himself are smile-inducing), the deliberate delivery, the never-say-die spirit, is all spot on. (We see the real-life Kapil cheerleading from the stands, and the house comes down). Batting, bowling, being 'cap', staying on top: his playing ka koi jawaab nahin."