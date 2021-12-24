83 movie release Live Updates: ‘Kabir Khan film is a monumental achievement’

After long delays and a pandemic, Kabir Khan’s labour of love, 83 is releasing in theatres today. The film that dramatizes India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup has been getting positive reviews ahead of its release as the film’s beats as well as Ranveer Singh’s pitch perfect portrayal as the then Team India captain, Kapil Dev is getting a lot of love. Ranveer’s real-life spouse, actor Deepika Padukone, who has also produced the film, essays the role of his on-screen spouse, Romi Dev, in 83.

Kabir Khan had earlier revealed Deepika’s first reaction after watching 83. Kabir had shared that Deepika was overwhelmed, “She was not being able to speak, she was choking up,” he said.

Not just critics and their Bollywood colleagues, members of 83 team were effusive in their praise of the film. Batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar told Indian Express, “Saw the movie for the first time at the Premiere last night and was blown away by the film. It’s simply brilliant and the way every actor has got the mannerisms, the walk, the look, the style of every player was unbelievably uncanny. Full marks to Kabir Khan and his team for their efforts.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Kabir Khan’s ‘83 recreates that day with fidelity, and, yes, let it be said, in full Bollywood style, suffused with song, dance, drama, colour. Ranveer Singh disappears into his Kapil Dev even as each of Kapil’s Devils is given their own moment in this faithful recreation of India’s 1983 World Cup win.”