’83: Dinker Sharma to play Kirti Azad in Ranveer Singh starrer

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama ’83 has added a new member to its team. Actor Dinker Sharma, last seen in Netflix series Delhi Crime, has been roped in to play cricketer Kirti Azad.

Azad was a right-hand batsman and an offspinner in the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He made a major contribution during the semi-final match against England during the World Cup.

The announcement of Dinker Sharma essaying the role of Kirti Azad was shared on the official Twitter handle of the movie. “#DinkerSharma is all geared up to ‘bowl’ us over and bat his way to our hearts as Kirti Azad. #CastOf83,” read the tweet.

The sports drama, ’83, starring Ranveer in the role of Kapil Dev, will go on floors in June at Glasgow, Scotland. The team of the Kabir Khan directorial has been prepping for quite some time now. Ranveer has received training from legendary bowler Kapil Dev himself and has spent a lot of time with him to get into his character for the movie.

Releasing on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, ’83 has Ranveer Singh as the Captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, ’83 brings to screen the epic win of the Indian cricket team against West Indies in 1983 Cricket World Cup final.