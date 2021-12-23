Karan Johar pens his review of ‘magnificent’ 83: ‘Ranveer Singh transforms into Kapil Dev, hits it out of the stadium’

Amid positive reviews for 83, the makers of the film organised a screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by the film’s cast, the 1983’s World Cup winning team and several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others.

Johar, after watching the film, took to social media to laud the Ranveer Singh starrer, which is directed by Kabir Khan. Karan shared a poster of the film on Instagram, and wrote, “It’s not easy to tell a true story … an actual account of a milestone event in Indian Sport History! There is no room for cinematic licenses and distortion of facts for dramatic impact… which is exactly why #83thefilm is such a monumental achievement …. It sucks you into that year… that World Cup , that team , that political climate , that mad fandom frenzy… I saw myself rooting for every member of that historic team… Laughing and crying with each one of them … I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability of story telling…. Taking an arduous task and perfecting it like a mega methodical master! Salute!”

Karan also saluted Ranveer’s transformation and his passion to turn into Kapil Dev for this legendary film. He wrote, “I saw myself believing that @ranveersingh had transformed into the Legend Kapil Dev with the ease and genius of a bonafide veteran! He is so so good that’s it’s almost unbelievable at so many points! Restrain and power all at once! He has hit it out of the stadium! ❤️❤️❤️My hugest congratulations to the entire cast, crew and all the proud producers of this magnificent movie!”

The film’s director Kabir Khan had revealed how Deepika reacted after watching 83 for the first time. Deepika plays Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev in the film. Kabir had shared that Deepika was overwhelmed after watching 83 for the first time. “She was not being able to speak, she was choking up,” he said.

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Many celebrities have given a thumbs up to 83 calling it a “faithful recreation” of India’s 1983 World Cup win. Taking to Twitter, actor Suniel Shetty shared a post lauding the star cast of 83 and wrote, “Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions.”

Movie critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#83TheFilm is a tough film to make… Director #KabirKhan gives his best shot, balances the drama on pitch and the tears, laughter and smiles in the dressing room skilfully… The conclusion is euphoric, the viewers will greet it with cheers, claps and ceetees. ”

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Neena Gupta, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Boman Irani and others.

The film is all set to release in theatres on December 24, 2021. It will be clashing with Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, which is releasing on Disney+Hotstar the same day.