83: Kapil Dev and Madan Lal reveal the story of ‘revenge’ during World Cup final, Ranveer Singh is in splits. Watch

Ranveer Singh’s turn as Kapil Dev in the much-awaited 83 is not just the only thing that audience is looking forward to. Director Kabir Khan, who’s tried to keep every detail about the film, as authentic as possible, is grabbing eyeballs already. These include the way its entire cast got into the skin of their respective characters, along with the tit-bits and lesser known stories from the field, before India clenched its first Cricket World Cup trophy.

One such story, still recounted by many, is the way former bowler Madan Lal took “revenge” from then West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards. 83 traces the story of India’s maiden World Cup win in 1983, by the country’s cricketing squad lead by former captain Kapil Dev.

The official Instagram handle of 83 shared a clip on Tuesday from one of the promotional events where we see Madan Lal revealing his story of revenge during the final match, and how he literally had to beg skipper Kapil Dev to give him another over. Madan Lal turned out to be the highest impact bowler of the 1983 World Cup.

83 is based on India’s triumphant victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. The sports drama also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

83 will release on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.