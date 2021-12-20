83 first reviews are in: Ranveer Singh film hailed as ‘surreal experience’, Kamal Haasan shares a message

A screening of Kabir Khan’s 83 was held, and several prominent celebrities from Bollywood, including Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rhea Chakraborty, Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor were seen at the event.

Kamal Haasan also promoted the film, recalling the historic year when India won the World Cup. “This kind of history India is proud of, Indians are proud of. Friends, rock on,” he says in a video, shared by Ranveer Singh.

’83, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles Team India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has been receiving positive reviews, including from singer Palak Muchhal, who called it a ‘respectful ode’.

Just finished watching the film #83..

Such a respectful ode by @kabirkhankk, @RanveerOfficial and the incredible team to the glorious victory of India at the 1983 world cup! Surreal experience! 👏🏻#ThisIs83 @therealkapildev @deepikapadukone #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) December 19, 2021

Director Kabir Khan had revealed that Deepika was overwhelmed after watching 83 for the first time. “She was not being able to speak, she was choking up,” he said.

’83 will release on December 24.