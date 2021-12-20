scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

83 first reviews are in: Ranveer Singh film hailed as ‘surreal experience’, Kamal Haasan shares a message

Prior to '83 theatrical release on December 24, a screening was held in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty, Himesh Reshammiya, Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty and Tusshar Kapoor attending the event.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 1:38:31 pm
83 movie, ranveer singh, kabir khan83 releases on December 24. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

A screening of Kabir Khan’s 83 was held, and several prominent celebrities from Bollywood, including Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rhea Chakraborty, Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor were seen at the event.

Also Read |Was Arjun Kapoor first choice to play Kapil Dev in 83? Director Kabir Khan addresses rumours, calls Ranveer Singh a ‘chameleon’
Tusshar Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rhea Chakraborty (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Himesh Reshammiya (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty (Photo:Varinder Chawla)

Kamal Haasan also promoted the film, recalling the historic year when India won the World Cup. “This kind of history India is proud of, Indians are proud of. Friends, rock on,” he says in a video, shared by Ranveer Singh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

’83, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles Team India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has been receiving positive reviews, including from singer Palak Muchhal, who called it a ‘respectful ode’.

Director Kabir Khan had revealed that Deepika was overwhelmed after watching 83 for the first time. “She was not being able to speak, she was choking up,” he said.

’83 will release on December 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement