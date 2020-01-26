83 first look: Relive the victory of ‘Kapil’s Devils’

83 releases on April 10, 2020. 83 releases on April 10, 2020.

The first look of upcoming sports drama 83 was unveiled in Chennai on Saturday. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film revolves around the Indian cricket team that brought the World Cup home in 1983.

The makers shared the poster featuring 83’s primary cast on the film’s Twitter handle. Along with the poster, they wrote, “A phenomenal victory that left the whole country in awe of the Indian Cricket Team. Here are the champions who brought home the World Cup in 1983! 🇮🇳 Presenting the First Look of 83. #ThisIs83 #83FirstLook @iamnagarjuna @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @AnnapurnaStdios.”

Apart from Ranveer Singh as Captain Kapil Dev, 83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

From real-life to reel life, from 1983 to 2020, the spirit of 83 remains just as high. 36 years later, let’s witness the story behind the most epic victory on 10th April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #ThisIs83 #83FirstLook@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/fuhZntiaq1 — 83 (@83thefilm) January 25, 2020

Photos and videos from the 83 first look launch in Chennai:

83 also features Ranveer Singh’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. The film will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will appear together on the big screen after tying the knot.

Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala have bankrolled 83.

The sports drama will hit screens on April 10, 2020.

