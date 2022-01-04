83 box office collection: Ranveer Singh film fights off competition, earns Rs 93.28 crore

Actor Ranveer Singh’s 83 has put up a valiant effort at the box office, despite almost being crushed by the Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. 83, directed by Kabir Khan, had a good start to its second week, but once again faltered on Monday. The film’s earnings stand at Rs 93.28 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures. He tweeted, “#83TheFilm [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr, Sun 7.31 cr, Mon 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS.”

Explaining why 83 has had a difficult time at the box office despite good reviews, film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “I think the buzz around the movie was industry and critics driven. It was not that hot at the audience level. Maybe they perceived it as a docu-sports drama. Those who have watched and loved it is mostly the generation that already knows about the 1983 World Cup whereas, for the youngsters who don’t know what transpired during 1983, they wanted to watch it only from the film’s perspective. But, from what I have heard, they didn’t like the character development and it didn’t offer them the entertainment which they thought it would.”

83 revolves around Team India’s historic victory at the Cricket World Cup in 1983. While Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, the film also stars Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others. The film has received rave reviews from fans as well as celebrities, including Rajinikanth.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Ranveer revealed that he has not ‘once asked’ about how much the movie has earned, and was detached from the box office results.