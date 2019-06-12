83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin on meeting Sunil Gavaskar: I feel much more confident about doing justice to my character

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is playing Sunil Gavaskar in the much anticipated Kabir Khan directorial 83, recently met the legendary cricketer at the Lord’s Cricket Ground where India lifted its first World Cup in 1983.

The actor, who was looking forward to meeting Sunil Gavaskar, says he is now feeling much more confident about playing the role.

“I was looking forward to meeting the legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar to prepare for my role perfectly and I am ecstatic that the meeting happened at Lords where the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 83. It was incredible to spend an entire day with him exchanging notes about how I want to play the part on screen. It is a huge thrill and responsibility for me to play him and I wanted my preparation to be absolutely perfect. After meeting him, I feel much more confident about doing justice to my character,” Tahir Raj Bhasin said in a statement.

Tahir further spoke about what he learnt about Sunil Gavaskar’s personality. He said, “It was great that I had an open door to imbibe his aura and get an insight into the mind of a champion. I learnt about the swag that Gavaskar brought to the team in 83. It was the outcome of the legacy of his persona that he had spent over a decade building and his presence was invaluable in the dressing room. I wanted to understand his thinking, his mindset during the 83 world cup and I have got invaluable information from him that will serve as notes for me.”

“With this wealth of knowledge about him and the team, I am quite confident that I will do justice to him as well as the film. For me, finding the character Sunny on screen will involve projecting the gravitas and confidence that his presence brought to his fellow teammates. For Sunny Gavaskar, there was no greater thrill than winning for India,” Tahir Raj Bhasin concluded.

83, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev, is being shot in London at present. Deepika Padukone has joined the cast to play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh for the first time after the two tied the knot in 2018.

83 releases next year.