83 actor Jatin Sarna was heartbroken after being dropped from Akshay Kumar’s Airlift: I kept calling them, there was no response

Jatin Sarna recently revealed in an interview that he declined Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming comedy film Bachchan Pandey. “I was offered Bachchan Pandey, but I didn’t like the character and it didn’t excite me. I left it,” shared the actor in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Interestingly, Jatin was earlier rejected for a role in Akshay Kumar-led Airlift (2016), which he lost to actor Purab Kohli. The actor also shared that he was ‘heartbroken’ when he lost Airlift.

Talking about Airlift, Sarna shared in the interview, “I’m a huge Akshay Kumar fan. When I was cast for the role, I was very excited and my family was like this is it! But one day I realised that baat bigad gayi hai. I kept calling them, but there was no response. I went to meet the director Raja Menon, and I found out that they have already started shooting. They dropped me and went with a known face.”

But after watching the film, Jatin Sarna was relieved. He said, “I felt better that it didn’t happen, it was not an exciting role anyway.”

Not just Bachchan Pandey, but this Sacred Games actor has also refused close to 12 movies recently. Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is also on the list of those films which were offered to Jatin but he said no.

“I have rejected 12 films. I was offered Tiger 3, Ahmed Khan’s directorial with Aditya Roy Kapoor,” he confessed. He also added, “I don’t like dost, chacha, bhateja roles anymore. Now just sharing screen space with big actors is not important for me. I want to work with all the stars, but it has to be something substantial.”

Jatin Sarna was recently seen in Kabir Khan-directorial 83. In the Ranveer Singh starrer, Jatin plays Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma.