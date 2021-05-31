8 years of Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Watch 7 deleted scenes from the hit film

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has turned eight today. And on the occasion, we thought it would be worth revisiting some of the deleted scenes from the Ayan Mukerji directorial, which also featured Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal parts. From the time when Kalki’s character Aditi breaks down after seeing Aditya Roy Kapur get intimate with another woman, to when Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) finally gets to meet Naina’s (Deepika Padukone) mother, here are seven such videos you should check out if you happen to be fan of the romantic drama.

Aditi breaks down

After discovering that Avi (Aditya) has gotten himself a partner at the camp, Kalki’s Aditi has a hard time controlling her emotions. Naina Talwar later comes to provide her some solace and Aditi ends up sobbing in the former’s arms. The scene explains why Aditi ended up having such a strong bond with Naina, so much so that years later, she even invited Naina to her wedding.

The Bhutha Parbat myth

The group is ready and they want to climb up the Bhutha Parbat, especially Bunny, since it offers the best view. However, a scary, heartbreaking story told by their group’s leader changes many minds. But as we know, Bunny and Naina climb up the mountain successfully.

The leaders decide

Bunny and Avi are supposed to pick their group members to scale up the mountain. It is here that we further get a sense of the impending relationship that Bunny and Naina eventually form with each other, which goes beyond mere friendship.

The campside montage

The makers probably did the right thing by not picking this sequence to be a part of the larger film as it doesn’t really add much context to what has already been shown. But die-hard fans might think otherwise.

Morning of Haldi ceremony

A reluctant Bunny is convinced by Naina to attend Aditi’s lavish Haldi ceremony. While this clip offers another glimpse into the crackling chemistry that Deepika and Ranbir share on-screen, it does nothing to add to the story. Have a look at it here!

When Bunny met Naina’s mother

In this video, we get an atypical look at the ‘parent-meet-up.’ Ranbir’s Bunny doesn’t make a very good first impression with Naina’s otherwise loving mother, but she doesn’t seem to mind too much. This also shows us the camaraderie that Naina shares with her mother, a loving parental relationship that Bunny lacked in his life.

Bunny and Naina explore Udaipur

Now here is a sequence the film might have benefitted from had it been kept in. It is in this clip that we learn how different the concept of attachment and love are for both our lead characters. And it is also here that Bunny is realising how much he is learning from Naina, and is beginning to see her more as a person than he had ever done before.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in May, 2013. It also featured Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Dolly Ahluwalia, Evelyn Sharma, Rana Daggubati among others.