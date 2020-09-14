scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 14, 2020
Top news

8 celebrity videos you should not miss today

Nakuul Mehta, Nia Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Sameera Reddy, Anupam Kher, Karishma Tanna and Dino Morea among others took to social media to share videos.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | September 14, 2020 10:53:54 pm
bollywood videosHave you watched these celebrity videos yet?

From Sameera Reddy’s Monday Morning Mommy Dance video to Nakuul Mehta’s hard-hitting video, scroll to watch eight celebrity videos you should not miss today.

Amazon Prime Video celebrated Hindi Diwas, Mirzapur style!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:43am PDT

Tusshar Kapoor shared a video of sister Ekta Kapoor’s son and wrote, “My ‘go to’ video to fight the #mondayblues ….presenting #raviekapoor ….our in-house hero!”

Sameera Reddy’s ‘Monday Morning Mommy Dance’ cannot be missed.

On Hindi Diwas, Anupam Kher suggested Hindi should be declared the national language.

View this post on Instagram

ये जो चेहरों पे पट्टे बांधकर तुम घूमा करती हो ये किसी दिन उतर जाएंगे, गांधारी तुम्हारी आँखों पर पड़ी पट्टियों का क्या धृतराष्ट्र तो फिर भी अँधा है अपने मुकुट की चमक का उसे द्रौपदी का वस्त्रहरण क्यूँ दिखाई दे कौरव सभा के इस शोर में भीष्म और विदुर भी कन्वीनीएंटली साइलेंट हैं “सरकारी पेंशन है भाई, बंद न हो जाए” कृपाचार्य, द्रोण, कर्ण सब अपने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर खामोश पांडवों की तो खैर औकात ही क्या अब बोलता है तो सिर्फ़ संजय हर दिन एक नयी महाभारत गढ़ता एक नया चक्रव्यूह रचता अभिमन्यु की मौत उत्तरा पर मढ़ता ! जो द्रौपदी की लाज बचाने कोई कृष्ण आये तो उससे पूछता “इतनी साड़ियां तुम्हारे पास आयीं कहाँ से?” हस्तिनापुर वांट्स टु क्नो हैश टैग #EDGrillsKrishna दो टूक कहूँगा तुमसे, गांधारी तुम्हारा अपराध ये नहीं कि तुमने कौरवों को जना है फॉर दैट मटर, ये पांडव क्या कौरवों से कम हैं! मग़र अंधों के साथ अंधा हो जाना ये त्याग नहीं बेवकूफ़ी है! जो तुमने ये पट्टियाँ न बाँधी होतीं तो देख पातीं धृतराष्ट्र की बगल में बैठे इस गबल को जो कहता है कि धृतराष्ट्र ही राष्ट्र है ये युद्ध करवाकर लील जाएगा तुम्हारे सौ पुत्रों को और फिर सूट पे दस रूपये का झंडा खोस के कहेगा सी यू आफ्टर दिस शॉर्ट ब्रेक!

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

The video of Nakuul Mehta narrating a Hindi poem by Ajay Singh is a must watch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Sep 14, 2020 at 1:51am PDT

Nia Sharma shared the video with the caption, “You do not wait for someone to compliment you! 😑”

View this post on Instagram

Shoot shoot xx #reelit

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Karishma Tanna shared a sneak peek of a photoshoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

Dino Morea captioned the video, “#Mondaymood #mondaymotivation stay positive, happy, healthy. Dance, laugh, be nice to 10 people everyday. Share love. Try these things out. Have a top week everyone. Make it awesome. Big luv 😁🙏🏼🤗🤗”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara goa vacation photos boyfriend Vignesh Shivan 660
8 photos from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s vacation that will trigger your wanderlust

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement