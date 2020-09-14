8 celebrity videos you should not miss today

From Sameera Reddy’s Monday Morning Mommy Dance video to Nakuul Mehta’s hard-hitting video, scroll to watch eight celebrity videos you should not miss today.
Amazon Prime Video celebrated Hindi Diwas, Mirzapur style!
View this post on Instagram
Tusshar Kapoor shared a video of sister Ekta Kapoor’s son and wrote, “My ‘go to’ video to fight the #mondayblues ….presenting #raviekapoor ….our in-house hero!”
Sameera Reddy’s ‘Monday Morning Mommy Dance’ cannot be missed.
On Hindi Diwas, Anupam Kher suggested Hindi should be declared the national language.
View this post on Instagram
ये जो चेहरों पे पट्टे बांधकर तुम घूमा करती हो ये किसी दिन उतर जाएंगे, गांधारी तुम्हारी आँखों पर पड़ी पट्टियों का क्या धृतराष्ट्र तो फिर भी अँधा है अपने मुकुट की चमक का उसे द्रौपदी का वस्त्रहरण क्यूँ दिखाई दे कौरव सभा के इस शोर में भीष्म और विदुर भी कन्वीनीएंटली साइलेंट हैं “सरकारी पेंशन है भाई, बंद न हो जाए” कृपाचार्य, द्रोण, कर्ण सब अपने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर खामोश पांडवों की तो खैर औकात ही क्या अब बोलता है तो सिर्फ़ संजय हर दिन एक नयी महाभारत गढ़ता एक नया चक्रव्यूह रचता अभिमन्यु की मौत उत्तरा पर मढ़ता ! जो द्रौपदी की लाज बचाने कोई कृष्ण आये तो उससे पूछता “इतनी साड़ियां तुम्हारे पास आयीं कहाँ से?” हस्तिनापुर वांट्स टु क्नो हैश टैग #EDGrillsKrishna दो टूक कहूँगा तुमसे, गांधारी तुम्हारा अपराध ये नहीं कि तुमने कौरवों को जना है फॉर दैट मटर, ये पांडव क्या कौरवों से कम हैं! मग़र अंधों के साथ अंधा हो जाना ये त्याग नहीं बेवकूफ़ी है! जो तुमने ये पट्टियाँ न बाँधी होतीं तो देख पातीं धृतराष्ट्र की बगल में बैठे इस गबल को जो कहता है कि धृतराष्ट्र ही राष्ट्र है ये युद्ध करवाकर लील जाएगा तुम्हारे सौ पुत्रों को और फिर सूट पे दस रूपये का झंडा खोस के कहेगा सी यू आफ्टर दिस शॉर्ट ब्रेक!
The video of Nakuul Mehta narrating a Hindi poem by Ajay Singh is a must watch.
View this post on Instagram
Nia Sharma shared the video with the caption, “You do not wait for someone to compliment you! 😑”
Karishma Tanna shared a sneak peek of a photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
Dino Morea captioned the video, “#Mondaymood #mondaymotivation stay positive, happy, healthy. Dance, laugh, be nice to 10 people everyday. Share love. Try these things out. Have a top week everyone. Make it awesome. Big luv 😁🙏🏼🤗🤗”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.