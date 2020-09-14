8 celebrity videos you should not miss today

Have you watched these celebrity videos yet?

From Sameera Reddy’s Monday Morning Mommy Dance video to Nakuul Mehta’s hard-hitting video, scroll to watch eight celebrity videos you should not miss today.

Amazon Prime Video celebrated Hindi Diwas, Mirzapur style!

Tusshar Kapoor shared a video of sister Ekta Kapoor’s son and wrote, “My ‘go to’ video to fight the #mondayblues ….presenting #raviekapoor ….our in-house hero!”

Sameera Reddy’s ‘Monday Morning Mommy Dance’ cannot be missed.

On Hindi Diwas, Anupam Kher suggested Hindi should be declared the national language.

The video of Nakuul Mehta narrating a Hindi poem by Ajay Singh is a must watch.

Nia Sharma shared the video with the caption, “You do not wait for someone to compliment you! 😑”

Karishma Tanna shared a sneak peek of a photoshoot.

Dino Morea captioned the video, “#Mondaymood #mondaymotivation stay positive, happy, healthy. Dance, laugh, be nice to 10 people everyday. Share love. Try these things out. Have a top week everyone. Make it awesome. Big luv 😁🙏🏼🤗🤗”

