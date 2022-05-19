75th Cannes 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Aishwarya Rai attends party with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan, looks gorgeous in pink shimmery dress

Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Live: Cannes 2022 started on May 17 and will end on May 28.

75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 Live Updates: The Cannes 2022 kick-started on May 17, with an impressive Indian contingent joining the festivities. India has been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema this year. While actor Deepika Padukone is on jury duty this year, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Mame Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, among others, are a part of Indian delegation led by I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen at the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday. Dressed in a floral black gown, the actor walked the red carpet ahead of the screening of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Television actor Helly Shah was also seen on the red carpet on Day 2 of Cannes 2022. Hina Khan too shared her first photos from Cannes.

Madhavan’s film The Nambi Effect will have its screening on Day 3 of Cannes.