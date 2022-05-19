scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Live now

75th Cannes 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Aishwarya Rai attends party with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan, looks gorgeous in pink shimmery dress

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2022 12:08:08 pm
75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 Live Updates: The Cannes 2022 kick-started on May 17, with an impressive Indian contingent joining the festivities. India has been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema this year. While actor Deepika Padukone is on jury duty this year, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Mame Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, among others, are a part of Indian delegation led by I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen at the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday. Dressed in a floral black gown, the actor walked the red carpet ahead of the screening of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Also read |Cannes 2022 Day 2 Live Updates

Television actor Helly Shah was also seen on the red carpet on Day 2 of Cannes 2022. Hina Khan too shared her first photos from Cannes.

Madhavan’s film The Nambi Effect will have its screening on Day 3 of Cannes.

Live Blog

12:08 (IST)19 May 2022
Eva Longoria hugs Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Team🇲🇺 (@aishwarya_raifan)

After the red carpet outing, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at L'Oreal Paris's after-party. Eva Longoria, who waited 'hours for the moment' to meet Aishawarya, was seen hugging her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan while we also got a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan in a black suit. Aaradhya was dressed in red while Aishwarya could be seen in a golden gown.

12:07 (IST)19 May 2022
Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan pose together
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Team🇲🇺 (@aishwarya_raifan)

Aishwarya Rai attended L'Oreal after-party with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. She looked gorgeous in a pink shimmery dress

11:58 (IST)19 May 2022
Aishwarya's look for the after-party
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Bollywood Bank (@bollywood_bankk)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen getting her makeup done in a recent video. She is seen in a pink shimmery dress for L'Oreal's 25th-anniversary dinner which took place after her red carpet outing.

11:31 (IST)19 May 2022
Aishwarya shares her Cannes 2022 red carpet look
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her look from Cannes red carpet on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone, on Wednesday, attended the inauguration of the India Pavilion. She said India is “at the cusp of greatness” and soon Cannes will be in India other than Indians marking their presence in Cannes.

Deepika said that she was very proud to be a jury member at the festival and mentioned that she never imagined she would scale these heights when she started her career 15 years ago.

“15 years ago, when I came to this industry, I don’t think anyone had faith in me, or my talent. So, 15 years later, to be a part of the jury and to be experiencing some of the best cinema in the world has been an incredible journey and I am truly grateful for that,” she said.

